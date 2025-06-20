Clement Maosa took to social media to respond to viral reports that his character Kwaito Seakamela was leaving Skeem Saam after 14 years

Taking to his Facebook page, Maosa informed fans that he had just finished shooting scenes for Skeem Saam

Viewers reacted with relief and humour, with others declaring that they were ready to stop watching Skeem Saam

Clement Maosa responded to rumours ‘Kwaito Seakamela’ is leaving ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: clementmaosa

Popular Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has responded to viral rumours circulating on social media that he is leaving the popular SABC1 drama after 14 years.

Clement Maosa responds to rumours he's leaving 'Skeem Saam'

Maosa is known for portraying Kwaito Seakamela, a character that has been central to Skeem Saam. Viewers got to watch Maosa’s character Kwaito grow up from a high school student to a university graduate, navigate complex family dynamics and criminal entanglements, and eventually settle into married life.

It was only natural that Skeem Saam viewers would be disappointed after rumours circulating that Kwaito was exiting the show after 14 years. On Thursday 19 June 2025, Clement Maosa took to his Facebook page and assured fans that he wasn’t leaving Skeem Saam. He mentioned that he had just wrapped up shooting for the show.

Clement Maosa advised his fans not to believe everything they read on social media. His response read:

“Just got back from shooting only to find FAKE NEWS about my departure from Skeem Saam🤣😂🤣😂. Lena le ka bolaya motho, anyway DONT JUST BELIEVE ANYTHING YOU READ HERE!!! Nna re sharp this side… dilo dia runner! 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Fans react as Clement Maosa addresses Skeem Saam exit rumours

In the comments, Skeem Saam viewers were relieved that Kwaito Seakamela wasn’t leaving the show.

Here are some of the reactions:

Alari Kay said:

“I can't imagine Hungani Ndlovu (Tbose) without Kwaito. That's a duo you can't separate on the show. There's no Tbose without Kwaito/Kwaito without Tbose. I'm so relieved😂🙏🏼”

Lerato Tshegofatso Tsubane joked:

“You guys are relieved and he said "DONT JUST BELIEVE ANYTHING YOU READ HERE”. He wrote it with capital letters and you believe that he is not LEAVING 🥺”

Alpheus DjBoeli Mailula responded:

“😅🤣, someone told me this few hours ago and I just didn't even pay attention.”

Elisha Rovha asked:

“Who will watch ‘Skeem Saam’ without Kwaito?”

Banzo Moyo remarked:

“Nna, I was going back to ‘Scandal!’ on a serious note.”

Clement Maosa dismissed reports he's leaving ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: clementmaosa

Skeem Saam viewers react to Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese's debut

Meanwhile, Skeem Saam has had new additions to its cast.

Briefly News reported that Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese, who played Detective Lerumo Chabedi on Scandal!, made his Skeem Saam debut on Tuesday, 1 June 2025.

Fans of the show took to social media to rate Mosese's debut as a drug dealer named Ghost.

On the show, Mosese's character is a drug dealer who is hunting for drugs hidden by Rachel (Lesego Marakalla) at Magongwa's (Putla Sehlapelo) house.

Taking to social meda, Skeem Saam viewers were glad that Mosese had joined the show but couldn't imagine him playing a drug dealer due to his previous role on Scandal!

