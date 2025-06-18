Fan-favourite Skeem Saam characters Marothi Maphuthuma and Alfred Magongwa impressed fans in a video

'Skeem Saam' fans react to behind-the-scenes footage of Macks Papo. Image: @TheCityCelebs

Skeem Saam actor Macks Papo, who plays Marothi Maphuthuma, had social media buzzing this week when a clip of his rehearsals was shared on X.

The video also shows actor Putla Sehlapelo, who plays Rachel Kunutu's uncle, Magongwa, practicing his lines with Papo behind the camera.

Skeem Saam viewer @TiisetxoSetso shared a behind-the-scenes clip on X on Tuesday, 17 June, of actors Macks Papo, who portrays Marothi, and Putla Sehlapelo, who portrays Principal Magongwa.

"Marothi is such a great actor, even o rehearsals?" the X user captioned the video.

Skeem Saam fans respond to the clip

@rbmonyai said:

"Oh, maak 'n plan Makapan. He's a natural. I'm proud that he was my junior at Vlakfontein Technical High School in Mamelodi, and he excelled in this craft at that level."

@ChancesPeak97 wrote:

"All them tight suits are stunting their growth in performance art. Dear Africans, the western world is now relaxed because of their high importation of the Indian people, so your tracking skills are no longer needed."

@nogamizu1977 replied:

"Agreed! Marothi kills it every time. Reminds me of @GavinBrookswin's insane work ethic. Some people just have that natural talent!"

@ThembaniMina wrote:

"I just love him and how yena, le (he and) Dynamite (his wife, Rachel Kunutu) complement each other."

@BhekiBolt replied:

"Nha, okes acting is crazy. We don’t appreciate actors and actresses enough man."

@Nolofy said:

"Wow, he's the best. God, please protect and fight for our actors to get what's due to them."

@dima_onzima replied:

"Man's even sweating. He will sure need this energy fighting those drug dealers because they are coming one way or the other."

@IamTumishoL wrote

"He's not parishing. He's spitting truths. Something that some of us cant say. Skeem Saam has lots of life lessons ka nnete. I pray he gets justice."

Macks Papo: "I'd rather starve"

The actor revealed to Sunday World on Thursday, 12 June 2025, that soapie fans made their own conclusions about his absence without knowing that he'd taken a break from Skeem Saam. Papo, who recently joined SABC2's cancelled soapie Muvhango, adds that he doesn't come cheap

"I don’t come cheap, I’d rather starve than accept peanuts from production houses because I deliver my craft exceptionally,” adds Papo.

'Skeem Saam' fans react to behind-the-scenes footage of Putla Sehlapelo. Image:@mrtv_mmekwa

Source: Instagram

Why Lesego Marakalla is returning to Skeem Saam after a 5-year break

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actress Lesego Marakalla recently opened up about her return as Rachel Kunutu on Skeem Saam.

The former Generations: The Legacy star is making her comeback with her on-screen husband, Macks Papo.

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media this week to celebrate Marakalla's return to the soapie.

