Fan-favourite actress Lesego Marakalla recently opened up about her return as Rachel Kunutu on Skeem Saam

The former Generations: The Legacy star is making her comeback with her on-screen husband, Macks Papo

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media this week to celebrate Marakalla's return to the soapie

Actress Lesego Marakalla discusses her return to 'Skeem Saam'.

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Lesego Marakalla, who is famously known for playing Rachel Kunutu, discusses her return to Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed this week in a statement that Marakalla will debut on the show with actor Macks Papo and Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed Papo's return on his X account as Rachel Kunutu's husband, Marothi Maphuthuma.

The actress, who first played the role when she was 18 years old, reveals to Drum Magazine that the opportunity to play Rachel on the SABC1 soapie changed her life financially, as she was raised by a single mother.

"I was able to help my mom financially, and I was able to improve my life," says the actress.

Marakalla adds that her fans never forgot her and always noticed her when they bumped into her on the streets.

The star also reveals that her character is stronger than when she left Turfloop five years ago, when she was overseas by herself without her family or friends.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on his X account on Thursday, 14 May, that the actress returned to the show due to popular demand.

“It’s not only about me, but also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They’ve been asking me when I’ll be returning to Skeem Saam, and I’m happy to say they’ll see me back on screen as Rachel very soon,” adds Marakalla.

@IamVicstar wrote:

"Lol what happened, things didn't go well out there?"

@DeSaudi40285 replied:

"We judged her to early wen she introduced her sugar d*ddy lifestyle heyiii"

@Matema_ wrote:

"Shady people? Am I the only one who remembers that she went to Cuba to study medicine as per (buti Ben) her father's dream? The inconsistency of the story telling is what turns me off sometimes I accepted Pitsi's age (he is supposed to be at least 12 years old) but this? Ayi."

@wakapalesaa said:

"Minister of enjoyment. The legendary Rachel Kunutu. This will be epic. I can't wait. I hope she leveled all the way up."

@LordBoika wrote:

"Rachel Kunutu, her colossal return come with lots and lots of dynamite fused up with a timer! The countdown to Turfloop's most catastrophic and earth-shattering climax begins."

@sithuledu replied:

"I hope she comes back as a nurse, I want more drama at Turf Hospital."

Lesego Marakalla discusses her return to 'Skeem Saam' after a 5-year break.

Source: Twitter

Netizens bring back Skeem Saam Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma video: “Owner of soft life”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2023 that netizens brought back a classic video taken from Skeem Saam.

The clip is of the show's former star, Rachel Kunutu, played by Lesego Marakalla, scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, portrayed by Macks Papo.

