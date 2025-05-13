Skeem Saam fans are in for some top-tier entertainment as Marothi and Rachel are set to make a comeback

The pair's return is as dramatic as their unexpected exit, and viewers are already counting down the days

Mzansi is ready for the couple's return, with many excited to hear even more high-class comments from Rachel

Macks Papo and Lesego Marakalla will be back on 'Skeem Saam' from June 2025. Images: macks.papo, lesego_marakalla

Source: Instagram

Well, Mzansi, you've got your wish. Turfloop's it couple, Marothi and Rachel, are making a huge comeback.

Rachel and Marothi make Skeem Saam comeback

In the ever-changing world of South African television, we've witnessed many plot twists and said goodbye to some of our favourite stars.

The love between Skeem Saam power couple, Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma, played by Lesego Marakalla and Macks Papo, had South Africans sitting on the edge of their seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After their unexpected exit, no other couple was able to match the drama and anticipation they brought to the show, and rumour has it, they're making a comeback!

In a statement from SABC and Skeem Saam, Turfloop's iconic slay queen will make a return on 10 June 2025 after she disappeared four years ago:

"After a hiatus from June 2020, we warmly welcome Lesego Marakalla back to the Skeem Saam family as she reprises her role as Rachel Kunutu."

Her estranged husband, Marothi, will return days later on 13 June, since his "Dynamite" swindled him out of his money and went into hiding.

'Skeem Saam's it couple, Lesego Marakalla and Macks Papo, are making a return. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

The youth-centred show will reportedly welcome two more stars and even more drama as the story continues. Previously, Briefly News reported on Lesego's exit from the show to further her studies.

She was said to be uncertain of her future with Skeem Saam, and after her stint on Generations: The Legacy, fans almost kissed their wishes for Rachel's comeback goodbye.

Actress Lesego Marakalla shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele how excited she is to be returning on the show to reprise her role as Rachel Kunutu.

"It feels good to be back. My return to the show isn't only about me but also my fans and supporters at home who enjoy and appreciate my craft. They have been asking me about my return to the show, and I'm happy to say that they will see me back on-screen playing Rachel very soon," she said.

SABC PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, also shared with Briefly News what netizens could expect from the return of Rachel Kunutu. She said:

"On her return from 10 June 2025, we quickly discover that she might have been mixing with the wrong company, pressurising her to associate herself with the likes of Lord of the Flies and Ghost."

Here's what Mzansi said about Rachel and Marothi's return

Fans are crying happy tears and can't wait to watch Turf's blesser and slay queen duo dazzle their screens with more drama:

ElRamohlale was emotional:

"You guys don’t know how much this means to me!"

lukia_masilo was excited:

"I've not watched Skeem Saam since last year. With these two coming back, I'm definitely going to watch it. The queen of soft life is coming back!"

Fans are excited to watch their favourite Turf slay queen, Lesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu. Image: lesego_marakalla

Source: Instagram

@Ckholiwe75 cheered:

"Wow, what a lovely surprise, it's gonna be lit! It's been so long, we have missed this couple. You know the almighty Marothi Maphthuma nomtaka Benjamini Kunutu."

Forbidd44394881 said:

"So, @SkeemSaam3, I hope you're still on that storyline where Rachel was supposed to be jailed for drugging Marothi akr."

Meanwhile, others shared some of the couple's most iconic scenes from the show:

Former Skeem Saam actor raises claims of exploitation

In more Skeem Saam updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thabo Masoga's revelations about being exploited.

Without name-dropping, he claimed to have been approached to write a script for a show despite only being an actor, which raised alarm bells in his head about possible exploitation.

Many dragged the actor-turned-security guard for apparently missing an opportunity to grow creatively.

Source: Briefly News