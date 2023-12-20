Netizens brought back a classic video taken from Skeem Saam

The clip is of the show's former star, Rachel Kunutu, played by Lesego Marakalla, scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, portrayed by Macks Papo

Mzansi is in stitches from the clip, wishing that Lesego would make a return to the show

Mzansi is in stitches from watching Lesego Marakalla's hilarious scene as Rachel Kunutu on 'Skeem Saam.' Images: shukrani_, PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla aka Rachel Kunutu. The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.

Rachel Kunutu throws shade at Marothi Maphuthuma

Former Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, known for her years-long role as Rachel Kunutu, became an unexpected treasure to the show with her spicy character.

The schoolgirl led a rather troublesome life, and her union with her on-screen lover/ blesser, Marothi Maphuthuma (Macks Papo), was the tipping point for her family.

However, Rachel was nonchalant about her family and community's perception of her because she was in love. But soon enough, her man turned her off after she saw him in a towel.

In a Twitter (X) video posted by TheBoyScara, Rachel got the shock of her life when Marothi walked in with a towel wrapped around his chest, usually like how women wear it, instead of around his waist like many men.

"What kind of man wears a towel like that?"

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kunutu's scene

Netizens praised Rachel Kunutu's impressive acting and spicy role:

bisexualoner said:

"I've never seen anyone who hated poverty with passion like her, I stan!"

dimsmakhavhu wrote:

"I pray that she be brought back to the show, she carried it."

PaulMzilankatha enjoyed the character:

"She was the best! I hated and loved her at the same time."

T_Daniel__ posted:

"Can she come back, please? I'd start watching again."

DonknowMcgrego praised Rachel:

"The elite owner of soft life."

Skeem Saam's MaNtuli gets her dream home

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Skeem Saam's MaNtuli, played by Dieketseng Mnisi, finally getting her dream house. Netizens congratulated the Seakamelas on their luxurious upgrade.

The family finally got to move out of their humble abode, which caused confusion among netizens after they saw it on set.

Source: Briefly News