Netizens Bring Back ‘Skeem Saam’ Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma Video: “Owner of Soft Life”
- Netizens brought back a classic video taken from Skeem Saam
- The clip is of the show's former star, Rachel Kunutu, played by Lesego Marakalla, scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, portrayed by Macks Papo
- Mzansi is in stitches from the clip, wishing that Lesego would make a return to the show
Netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla aka Rachel Kunutu. The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.
Rachel Kunutu throws shade at Marothi Maphuthuma
Former Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, known for her years-long role as Rachel Kunutu, became an unexpected treasure to the show with her spicy character.
The schoolgirl led a rather troublesome life, and her union with her on-screen lover/ blesser, Marothi Maphuthuma (Macks Papo), was the tipping point for her family.
However, Rachel was nonchalant about her family and community's perception of her because she was in love. But soon enough, her man turned her off after she saw him in a towel.
In a Twitter (X) video posted by TheBoyScara, Rachel got the shock of her life when Marothi walked in with a towel wrapped around his chest, usually like how women wear it, instead of around his waist like many men.
"What kind of man wears a towel like that?"
Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kunutu's scene
Netizens praised Rachel Kunutu's impressive acting and spicy role:
bisexualoner said:
"I've never seen anyone who hated poverty with passion like her, I stan!"
dimsmakhavhu wrote:
"I pray that she be brought back to the show, she carried it."
PaulMzilankatha enjoyed the character:
"She was the best! I hated and loved her at the same time."
T_Daniel__ posted:
"Can she come back, please? I'd start watching again."
DonknowMcgrego praised Rachel:
"The elite owner of soft life."
