The Skeem Saam actors Hungani Ndlovu and Patrick Seleka went viral after they did a funny dance with Chicken Licken staff

This was after the internet teased their outfits at Lizzy and Kwaito's celebrated Pedi wedding

They decided to play along with viewers, and they surprised the workers at the fast-food joint with the wedding step choreography

‘Skeem Saam’ actors Hungani Ndlovu and Patrick Seleka lightened up the mood at Chicken Licken. Image: @patrickseleka, @hunganindlovu

In a surprise move, Hungani Ndlovu and Patrick Seleka joined in on the fun and gave the people what they wanted. Their wedding attire on Skeem Saam got mocked as many people likened it to the Chicken Licken uniform.

'Tbose' and 'Kat' surprise Chicken Licken workers

The Skeem Saam actors Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose and Patrick Seleka, who plays Katlego 'Kat' Petersen, went viral after they did a funny dance with Chicken Licken staff.

This move was to play along with hype created by viewers after they got mocked for the wedding attire at Kwaito (Clement Maosa) and Lizzy's (Amanda Manku) wedding.

In a video shared by @SkeemSaam3, the gentlemen are seen walking into the fast food chain's franchise and begin to do their dance.

"Remember what y'all said about our wedding outfits and Chicken Licken? Dilo Stofong has been served with a bit of hot sauce!"

They captioned the video:

Viewers are loving the vibes

Commenting under the video, viewers were extremely pleased with the light hearted fun in the video.

@IamTumishoL said:

"I love Skeem Saam and their love for their viewers and fans. Keep it, guys."

@Ntombet19802095 joked:

"There is no hope for the lady in front."

@nthatey said:

"I love their sense of humour."

@Pvleng joked:

"The sweat on y’all’s backs is the most Limpopo thing about this video."

The Skeem Saam wedding trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam, one of South Africa's biggest TV shows, was trending on social media recently for their previous episode.

Clement Maosa (Kwaito) and Amanda Manku's (Lizzy) characters on Skeem Saam are a couple who just hit a big milestone in the fictional world.

Netizens flooded social media with the reactions to the wedding of beloved characters Lizzy and Kwaito.

