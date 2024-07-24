A fake X account has been created to impersonate Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina

The beauty queen went under scrutiny after Mzansi bashed her entry into the competition because of her Nigerian roots

The account addressed the hateful comments, leading South African netizens to double down on their criticism

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina bashed the fake account impersonating her and fueling the hateful comments. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Vanessa onwe Adetshina addressed the fake account created to impersonate her in light of the hateful comments she received for competing in the Miss South Africa pageant.

Chidinma Vanessa onwe Adetshina breaks her silence

In the days following the announcement of her entry into Miss South Africa, Chidimma Vanessa onwe Adetshina was ridiculed for her Nigerian roots, with many South Africans bashing her for taking part in the contest.

Many netizens believe that Vanessa is not eligible for the competition because she is part Nigerian, and she finally addressed the comments.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the contestant frowned on Mzansi's hate of Nigerians, calling for all Africans to unite:

"The hate on Nigerians is so pathetic and uncalled for. The insults I receive on this app are just too much. Africans should live in peace and unity!"

However, this wasn't her real account! The contestant revealed on her official Instagram page that someone used her information to impersonate her, further stating that she has never had an X account:

Chidinma Vanessa Adetshina spoke about the X account impersonating her. Image: chichi_vanessa

Mzansi weighs in on Vanessa's fake page

South African netizens continue to bash Vanessa with hopes of making her pull out from the competition:

BabMtshali said:

"I didn't care much to even speak on you, but saying Nigerian hate is pathetic and uncalled for is just plain stupid. You're clearly out of touch with the reality of this country, and that alone should help you withdraw."

ZacMoselane bashed Vanessa:

"The problem is that you want to unify in SA. Go unify somewhere else, man. You people are problematic."

Soweto_God posted:

"We don't hate you as a Nigerian; we just don't want you pretending to be South African when you have been clear which countries you represent. You are not one of us, and you do not resonate with our culture."

ApheleleJody commented:

"Why must they always want to live in peace and unity in South Africa?"

