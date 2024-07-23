The debate rages on the timeline as more social media users voice their strong views around Miss South Africa 2024

One of the latest cans of worms came courtesy of a viral X post, gaining traction since Sunday, 21 July, from @Hlulanani

The rhetoric surrounds the participation of top 13 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina in the prestigious national pageant

Vocal locals made a beeline to the comments section, as expected, to air their strong, colourful views, adding to the furore

Passionate locals continue to weigh in on the fierce Miss South Africa 2024 debate. Images: @chichi_vanessa and @sherryjwang

There's been lots of noise around the Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 pageant and the participation of, namely, top 13 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

That furore continues days after Briefly News reported that a social media windstorm was trailing the South African-Nigerian model and netball player's participation in the prestigious national beauty contest.

In a viral X post that is still gaining traction since its posting on Sunday, 21 July, @Hlulanani opened a can of worms when he asked:

"If my parents are Sotho and Venda, and I [was] born in [the] Eastern Cape, does that make me Xhosa?"

His response quoted an earlier post from @unclescrooch, who'd wrote:

"What’s your take on this? She’s born in SA, but both parents are not South African."

It illustrated how the 23-year-old from Cape Town's unveiling as one of the top 30 finalists by the Miss SA Organisation on Wednesday, 22 May, sparked this and other debates.

A voting process opened, inviting the public to vote for their favourite to make it to the top 25.

This ensured that in the two months since, Adetshina has broken the mould as a top 13 contestant, solidifying her place as one to watch in the competition.

But, as evident on the X trends list, her continued involvement has come under public scrutiny over her nationality.

Social media critics have argued that her Nigerian heritage disqualified her from representing SA.

The online discussion has raised questions about the eligibility criteria for national pageants and the celebration of diversity within South Africa.

Meanwhile, the participation of another contestant, Sherry W.ang, a South African model of Chinese descent, in her third Miss SA competition has been questioned.

Locals voice strong views

Briefly News scoured the fierce comments in response to @Hlulanani's post, which attracted 821,000 views, 6900 likes, and 1200 reposts within 28 hours.

Almost 450 responses rushed the comments in the time since.

@Boowa7 wrote:

"They will hate your simple example for no reason."

@AegonWaMarete offered:

"Nationality is not ethnicity."

@malvink10 reacted:

"We won't let this one slide. Bayasiny*la."

@RK_Mayekisa responded:

"According to them, ke sana, ungumtase."

Lerato Kganyago grateful as Miss SA 2024 judge

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago celebrated her appointment as a Miss SA 2024 judge by sharing a poster and a short clip.

The Metro FM presenter reflected on her time as a beauty queen when she was crowned Miss Soweto years back.

