Controversial businesswoman Norma Mngoma has reportedly compared her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba, to P.Diddy

Mngoma reportedly reveals in her tell-all interview on Showmax's Untied that Gigaba often travelled with baby oil

South Africans recently took to social media to criticise Gigaba, who attempted to stop his ex-wife's interview

Businesswoman says her former husband is like USA rapper P.Diddy. Images: norma.mngoma and malusi_gigaba

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma, who features on Showmax's Untied, has compared her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba, to US rapper and music producer P Diddy.

Gigaba made headlines when he attempted to halt Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview on the streaming platform over her marriage and divorce from the former minister.

The South African reports that Mngoma compared her ex-husband to the US musician because of his enthusiasm for baby oils in the bedroom.

The businesswoman, who was married to Gigaba from 2014 to 2020, reportedly revealed in the interview that the former minister loved po*n and mistresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Whenever you leave, you pack oils. You’re like Puff Daddy [P Diddy] now. Why would you pack like that? It means whenever you leave home, you are prepared for those things,” said Norma about Gigaba whenever he travelled.

Showmax recently shared a snippet of Mngoma's interview on YouTube, which will officially air on Tuesday, 15 July, on the streaming platform.

South Africans react to Norma's upcoming interview

@SSpinbreaker replied:

"He should’ve known better: trying to gag your ex just guarantees everyone will watch. Free PR for Showmax, courtesy of Gigaba’s panic."

@1Thu2 wrote:

"After Nonku's episode, I stopped watching #UntiedShowmax. I will be back for this episode."

@Remiazania2 said:

"You must fear women. Most of them are unable to adhere to a clean break, to the extent of not caring about the effects of their actions on their children."

@LEORNY3 responded:

"Why do divorced woman want to reveal everything about their marriage to the public after divorce?"

@pumezamahobe said:

"Taking it to court has hyped it. He should have ignored let it blow off. Ngabe sesilibele ngalento. I think ex is in the healing process, tell-all will clarify some untruths, and the matter is closed."

@Geshlagesh wrote:

"I am glad I don’t watch these kinds of things. It will make me mad to have been in a relationship with someone only to go use it as content on TV. This is lame sh*t."

@TheAzanianBeast said:

"This w*nker gave the Oppenheimers their international terminal building at OR Tambo airport when he was home affairs minister. I wonder how much they paid him."

@Brian5597414957 reacted:

"Malusi "P*rn star" Gigabyte just indirectly confirms that whatever Nomachule is saying is true and damaging. Interesting. I will subscribe just for that month."

Norma Mngoma exposes her ex-husband. Images: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images, norma.mngoma/Instagram

Source: UGC

Reality TV star Nonku Williams features in new Showmax talk show Untied

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that South African reality TV star Nonku Williams features in the new Showmax original TV show, Untied.

The streaming channel posted a trailer of their new show, which featured other women public figures who talked about their messy divorces.

Showmax PR manager Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News what the new talk show is all about.

Source: Briefly News