“Winter Is So Beautiful”: TikTok Video of Eerie Cloud Formation Over Mossel Bay Leaves SA Stunned
A TikTok video of a strange cloud formation above Mossel Bay on 27 May 2026 has left South Africans talking. Weather Report & Snow Report shared the footage, sent in by a local named Janine, showing clouds swirling in an eerie pattern with a glowing circle at the centre. The rare spectacle was reportedly visible from George.
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The video quickly drew hundreds of eyes online, with many people stunned by what they were looking at. Comments poured in from residents across the Garden Route, all reporting the same strange sight in the sky that evening.
What was that circle in the sky?
Some viewers were baffled, while others in the comments had answers. One person identified it as an iridescent cloud, a rare optical phenomenon caused by light diffracting through water droplets or ice crystals in the clouds.
The effect produces a vivid, rainbow-like ring that appears to glow from within the cloud. It is widely considered one of the rarer weather sights in South Africa.
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Not everyone was satisfied with that explanation. Some commenters pointed out that similar formations have appeared in at least seven locations around the world in just the past two months, raising questions about whether something bigger is happening in the atmosphere.
The Garden Route has had an intense few weeks of extreme weather, making the skies over the region a constant talking point for locals.
Watch the video below:
More stories coming out of Mossel Bay
- The family of Nhlamulo Sambo, the 19-year-old Limpopo gent fatally stabbed in Mossel Bay on 31 May 2026, has released an official statement.
- At least seven Mozambican nationals have died following unrest in Mossel Bay, with five deaths reportedly linked to suspected xenophobic attacks.
- The Western Cape police have clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay on Sunday.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za