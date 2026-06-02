A TikTok video of a strange cloud formation above Mossel Bay on 27 May 2026 has left South Africans talking. Weather Report & Snow Report shared the footage, sent in by a local named Janine, showing clouds swirling in an eerie pattern with a glowing circle at the centre. The rare spectacle was reportedly visible from George.

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A picture of the formation in the sky. Image: Weather Report & Snow Report

Source: TikTok

The video quickly drew hundreds of eyes online, with many people stunned by what they were looking at. Comments poured in from residents across the Garden Route, all reporting the same strange sight in the sky that evening.

What was that circle in the sky?

Some viewers were baffled, while others in the comments had answers. One person identified it as an iridescent cloud, a rare optical phenomenon caused by light diffracting through water droplets or ice crystals in the clouds.

The effect produces a vivid, rainbow-like ring that appears to glow from within the cloud. It is widely considered one of the rarer weather sights in South Africa.

Not everyone was satisfied with that explanation. Some commenters pointed out that similar formations have appeared in at least seven locations around the world in just the past two months, raising questions about whether something bigger is happening in the atmosphere.

The Garden Route has had an intense few weeks of extreme weather, making the skies over the region a constant talking point for locals.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News