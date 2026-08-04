TikTok creator Lute Nomfundvo shared her grocery haul tailored for living with hypertension and insulin resistance

She filmed the selfie-style video in her kitchen, unpacking and reviewing each item she chose for her condition

South Africans flooded the comments with their own tips, questions, and honest reactions about eating healthily on a budget

Lute shared her healthy grocery haul. Image: @lute_nomfundvo

Source: UGC

A South African woman managing hypertension and insulin resistance shared what her grocery basket looks like in a video that has sparked a wide conversation about health, diet, and the cost of eating well.

Lute Nomfundvo posted the TikTok clip on 31 July 2026, filming herself at home in her kitchen as she unpacked her shopping and walked viewers through her choices. She also included a reminder for viewers to research how to take apple cider vinegar correctly before using it. The on-screen caption read:

"My healthy grocery haul as a hypertensive and insulin resistant person."

Managing both hypertension and insulin resistance requires careful food choices. Items like amasi, chicken livers, and tuna featured in her haul, each with its own nutritional reason for being there. The apple cider vinegar she included also drew attention, with one viewer pointing out she may have picked up the wrong variety. She added:

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"It's so hard but gotta keep going."

How insulin resistance and hypertension are connected

According to Healthline, insulin resistance and high blood pressure are closely linked and share many of the same risk factors, including ageing, genetics, obesity, poor diet and physical inactivity. While research has found a strong connection, experts still do not fully understand how insulin resistance contributes to hypertension. Both conditions are often managed with healthy lifestyle changes, and medication may be prescribed when needed.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Hypertension grocery haul

This is what viewers had to say on her page:

@Tasha said:

"Apple cider vinegar with warm water, drink with a straw to not affect the teeth. Try basmati rice, it lowers your insulin spike. Walk after every single meal or do calf raises. I've been doing this for 2 weeks now and noticed a big difference. It's so hard but gotta keep going 🥰 all the best"

@Rossy wrote:

"I eat everything because those are expensive I can't afford it"

@Troy'amiN said:

"Healthy food is expensive 😩😩😩"

@fathimakarim2 noted:

"Too much tuna is not good because of mercury content... a better choice are sardines"

@Stacked By shared:

"You can eat any bread provided you freeze and toast it. There's a research on how freezing starch and carbohydrates changes their structure completely to low GI"

More Briefly News stories on grocery hauls

A Zimbabwean woman shared the dairy and grocery items she bought for around R700, giving South Africans a glimpse into food prices across the border.

A South African student went viral after showing a R2,000 Checkers and Woolworths grocery haul he claimed would last three months, leaving Mzansi divided over whether the budget was realistic.

A South African mom’s TikTok showing groceries bought with R580 SASSA grant sparked debate, with many mothers arguing the amount was far too little to cover a family's monthly food needs.

Source: Briefly News