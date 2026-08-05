Shudufhadzo Musida posted a beach video that quickly went viral on X, drawing thousands of reactions from fans

The former Miss South Africa was filmed walking along a beach in a casual, self-recorded clip set to a pop soundtrack

Mzansi flooded the comments with admiration, with many praising her natural figure and stunning looks

Shudufhadzo Musida flaunted her physique in a two-piece swimsuit. Image: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has set social media ablaze after a beach video of her went viral on X. Shared by popular blogger Musa Khawula on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, the clip shows Musida confidently walking towards the camera against a backdrop of turquoise ocean waves and a cloudy sky, radiating an effortlessly sultry holiday energy.

The vertically framed, self-recorded video, originally shared on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, has a laid-back social media feel, with a pop music soundtrack playing underneath. There is no text on screen, just Musida in her element, soaking up the beach atmosphere as the waves roll in behind her.

Shudufhadzo Musida flaunts her body

It did not take long for the clip to attract attention from fans and commentators alike. Many were quick to point out that Shudufhadzo Musida's physique looked entirely natural, sparking a broader conversation about body image, cosmetic procedures, and the pressure women face to alter their appearances.

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Watch the beach video that has Mzansi buzzing below:

Musida, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2020 and represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant, has remained a beloved public figure since her reign. Known for her intelligence and advocacy work, she is now turning heads for an entirely different reason.

Mzansi reacts to video of Shudufhadzo Musida showing off her body

The comments section quickly filled up with admiration. Here is what people had to say:

@StraightupGal said:

"Oh, I wish the botched BBL girls took a look at this, but they're on a mission to make their hips the size of a 737 Boeing."

@ChrisEcxel102 applauded:

"She's built like an Egyptian vase… a whole artefact with curves and history.."

@deputyneighbor praised:

"The body they pay hundreds of thousands for, 🙌🙌🙌, she's beautiful, and her body is tea 😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥🔥"

@__T_touch remarked:

"She's got everything. looks, brain, and body 👌🏿😎."

@savonthesis commented:

"I mean… it would be a bit ridiculous to be Miss South Africa and NOT look like this lol"

@msmonakhisi recounted:

"I once saw her in Sandton. Listen, what you see here is what you get in reality. She has such a beautiful body. Gorgeous, gorgeous girl 👌👌🔥"

@Zeal36744130 gushed:

"Ultimate African body shape ....natural 😍. Cosmetic Doctors fail to replicate that in the theatre"

@jaybug1313 said:

"Nothing comes close to a natural body, especially if you have good genes and are committed to maintaining that body 😩🔥"

Shudufhadzo Musida celebrates academic milestone

As some pointed out in the comments, Shudufhadzo Musida is not only beautiful but also intelligent.

Briefly News previously reported that Shudufhadzo Musida completed her first year of a master’s degree in International Affairs at Columbia University, focusing on economic and political development.

Shudu Musida’s followers and celebrities praised her milestone, celebrating her as a role model for young girls pursuing higher education.

Source: Briefly News