Nota Baloyi posted a derogatory comment after news broke of a conviction in the Mahlako Rabalao murder case

Rabalao was killed by her boyfriend Thubelihle Mpisi, who was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal crime

South Africans condemned Baloyi for victim-blaming and called for his account to be suspended over the post

Nota Baloyi made an insensitive comment about the killing of the woman. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Facebook

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi has ignited a firestorm of criticism after posting a deeply offensive remark about the murder of attorney Mahlako Rabalao. The comment, shared on X, came just as South Africans were processing news of a long-awaited conviction in the case.

Baloyi quote-tweeted a news report confirming that 30-year-old Thubelihle Mpisi had been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend Rabalao, setting her body alight inside her vehicle in Midrand. His caption read: 'Only W die like this...'

Mzansi turns on Nota over victim-blaming post

The remark landed like a thunderclap on South African social media. Critics accused Baloyi of misogyny and victim-blaming at a moment when Rabalao's family had finally received a measure of justice after an agonising ordeal. For many, the post crossed well beyond provocation into outright hate speech.

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Human rights advocates and everyday users alike pointed out that his words effectively excused a convicted killer while stripping a murdered woman of her dignity. In a country where gender-based violence remains a devastating crisis, the comment struck many as not just callous but dangerous, normalising the kind of thinking that enables perpetrators and silences victims.

Calls for X to suspend Baloyi's account spread quickly, with users arguing that his history of inflammatory posts had gone unchecked for too long. The consensus among his critics was that framing a femicide victim in derogatory terms is not free speech but an attack on the humanity of women everywhere.

Baloyi's history of controversy

Nota Baloyi is no stranger to public outrage. The music executive has built a reputation for making incendiary statements on social media, often targeting celebrities, women, and public figures. Each controversy tends to be followed by another, keeping him permanently in the eye of the storm.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi lash out at Nota for insensitive comments

What made this particular comment especially painful to many was its timing. Mpisi's life sentence had brought a rare sense of closure to a horrific case, and Baloyi's post was seen as deliberately trampling over that moment. For Rabalao's loved ones and supporters, it was a cruel intrusion into their grief. Despite the backlash, Baloyi has shown no indication of withdrawing the post or offering an apology.

Officialzisongo

“Tsek msoon...Beritta did great by leaving you.”

Mpho0

“You are a vile human wena. Not even human.”

Knoxman added:

“Thank you @lavidaNOTA. I said in my previous post, please tell us the whole story so that we can teach our daughters how to behave in the presence of a good man. There's no need to get emotional; it's time to face the truth. We are all grown now.

Makhi Ngubane added:

“Hawu my goat, the man was a terrible man. Why didn't he leave her alone if things were not okay? Killing is an extreme decision, creating unnecessary orphans. The man must never see the light again.”

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Source: Briefly News