Mihlali Ndamase left a sympathy comment under Grace Mondlana's hospitalisation video, and Mzansi quickly turned on her

Netizens accused the beauty influencer of making Mondlana's medical emergency about herself to stay relevant

The comment section was divided, with some defending Mihlali while the majority felt she should have DM'd her support privately

Grace Mondlana is a South African influencer and content creator. Image: Grace Mondlana

Source: Facebook

Mihlali Ndamase did not expect a simple get-well comment to land her in the middle of an internet storm, but here we are. The beauty influencer and mogul is facing heavy backlash after dropping a comment under fellow South African creator Grace Mondlana's emotional hospitalisation video, with thousands of people questioning her motives.

Mondlana recently shared a distressing health update with her followers, detailing how she had collapsed, torn a ligament, and undergone ankle surgery, leaving her on crutches during her recovery. The video drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow creators alike.

Mihlali joined the comment section with:

"This happened to me once, such a horrible experience. Get well soon, Grace. ❤️"

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What set Mzansi off

The comment screenshotted by user @asemahle_n was short, but the reaction it triggered was anything but. Critics piled in almost immediately, arguing that Mihlali had used a moment of someone else's pain to bring attention back to herself.

Three recurring criticisms dominated the conversation. First, commenters felt that drawing a parallel between Mondlana's serious medical emergency and her own past experience came across as self-centred rather than empathetic. Second, some argued that leaving a public comment on a trending viral video, rather than reaching out privately, suggested a desire for visibility. Third, many felt the well-wishes would have landed better in a private DM, where the focus could remain entirely on Mondlana's recovery.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's statement

The comment section was far from unanimous, though. Several users pushed back against what they described as an overreaction, with some seeing nothing malicious in Mihlali's words at all.

Asemahle_n wrote:

"I see nothing wrong too, it's out of love."

Mphodmoloto admitted:

"I also comment like Mimi, I must change before I am told off. 😅😅"

Simplyenny said:

"Shame she was trying to sympathise with Grace nje. 🤣"

Phophoh came through with a different take:

"Nah, that one got a serious problem. I hope everyone close to her notices this because she's dangerous. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣 Why would you attack someone for that comment?"

Sfisomahla14431 kept it simple:

"People don't want peace, you know them"

OkaMpande summed up the chaos with:

"Lmao, abantu are generally angry. For no reason. 🤞🤣"

Asemahle_n replied:

"I blame the economy. 😭😭😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News