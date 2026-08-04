Cassper Nyovest's latest singles, Phunyuka Bamphethe and Lil Mama , sparked a heated debate, with many fans saying they expected much better

X users didn't hold back, with some calling the songs trash while others claimed Cassper should focus on business instead of music

A few listeners defended Lil Mama, praising Nasty C's feature and saying it was the stronger of the two releases

Cassper Nyovest's new music fails to impress as fans brutally rate his latest singles. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is catching more smoke than applause after dropping his latest singles, Phunyuka Bamphethe and Lil Mama. Popular X user @RealSihleIV asked followers for their honest thoughts on the songs, and Mzansi wasted no time turning the comments section into a full-blown review panel. While a handful of fans gave the songs a thumbs-up, many argued that the award-winning rapper's latest offerings simply missed the mark.

Fans say Cassper has lost his touch

Several listeners felt Cassper's music no longer carries the same magic that made him one of South Africa's biggest rap stars.

@itsbillwailey wrote:

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"Phunyuka Bamphethe was HOT GARBAGE, but I dig Lil Mama mainly because Nasty C was featured."

@iamsoul_rsa commented:

"So disappointing he sounds like an upcoming kasi rapper."

@NSourceing added:

"Casper don't respect music bro... he had his time with music and it over."

Others urge him to move on

Some social media users went even further, suggesting Cassper should walk away from music altogether.

@MpenduloGasa3 wrote:

"I think he should leave music before it leaves him..."

@IamSsidwell shared:

"I think I can safely say I've outgrown his music..."

@ThePitBull007 simply said:

"He must stick to twitch."

Meanwhile, @Danumbr9 felt Nasty C should have avoided the collaboration, while @ansaworldwide commented:

"He trying too hard! What happened man."

See more comments in the X the post below:

Not everyone hated the new songs

Despite the wave of criticism, a few fans came to Cassper's defence. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

Despite the wave of criticism, a few fans came to Cassper's defence.

@princeofpitorii said:

"Lil Mama goes hard fr,"

While @Don_tie_ kept it short with:

"Dope 😩👏."

Whether fans loved them or labelled them forgettable, Cassper's latest releases have certainly got South Africans talking. Now the big question is whether the rapper will respond to the criticism—or let the music speak for itself.

Fashion choices spark mixed reactions online

Recently Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C recently turned heads with their contrasting fashion choices, but it was Cassper's fitted suit that stole the spotlight. While some fans praised his bold look, many joked that the outfit was too tight and flooded social media with humorous reactions.

Nasty C's retro-inspired outfit also drew criticism, with some users saying it looked outdated, sparking a lively debate over which rapper had the better style.

Source: Briefly News