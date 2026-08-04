A Kenya Airways aircraft suffered a tyre failure while landing at Cape Town International Airport on 4 August 2026

The incident forced several flights to divert to alternative airports, leaving passengers to scramble for updates

Airports Company South Africa confirmed that operations had resumed, but airlines were still working to reorganise schedules

A stricken Kenya Airways flight caused disruptions at Cape Town International Airport. Image: Hinterhaus Productions/ Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Operations have resumed at the Cape Town International Airport after a Kenya Airways aircraft experienced a tyre failure during landing, triggering widespread flight disruptions.

The incident, which happened at approximately 15:30 on 4 August 2026, resulted in multiple aircraft being diverted to other airports across the country.

Flights were delayed as airlines scrambled to reorganise

Hours after the tyre failure, departure boards at the airport remained largely red, particularly for domestic routes. International services fared slightly better, with some flights, including one bound for London Heathrow, either having departed or scheduled to do so by 18:50.

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By early evening, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) stated that airport operations had fully resumed and that the situation causing the earlier closures had been resolved. The remaining delays were attributed entirely to the time airlines needed to reorganise their fleets and flight plans.

Passengers absorb the impact

Despite the inconvenience, the mood inside the terminal remained relatively subdued. Passenger numbers were lower than typical for the airport, partly due to the evening hour. Travellers arriving at the airport made their way directly to the departure boards to assess how their journeys had been affected.

Passengers interviewed by Newzroom Afrika acknowledged the disruption but expressed relief that they would still reach their destinations. Several noted surprise at how long it took to resolve the issue following the initial incident, though none appeared to dispute that the situation had been managed.

ACSA indicated that a return to full normal operations was expected imminently, pending the completion of airline schedule adjustments.

Source: Briefly News