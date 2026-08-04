Orlando Pirates have outlined the steps affected supporters must take to claim refunds after the stadium lockdown

The club says the closure of the gates was ordered for safety during the Betway Premiership fixture

The latest update comes as efforts continue to tackle illegal ticket sales around the stadium

Orlando Pirates have confirmed how supporters with valid tickets who were locked out of the Milford FC match can apply for refunds following the stadium lockdown. Image: MrNkosi072

Source: Twitter

Supporters who held valid tickets but could not enter Orlando Amstel Arena for Orlando Pirates' Betway Premiership match against Milford FC will be able to claim refunds. Orlando Pirates confirmed the process on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after apologising to fans affected by the stadium lockdown during Saturday's fixture.

Orlando Pirates explain stadium lockdown

Orlando Pirates said the decision to shut the gates was not made by the club but by the Venue Operations Centre (VOC), which acted because of safety concerns.

The club said the measure was introduced "in the interest of public safety" after ongoing criminal activity around the stadium created security risks.

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According to Orlando Pirates, syndicates had been selling counterfeit tickets and helping people enter the venue unlawfully. The club said these activities threatened the safety of supporters, players, match officials and staff.

Refund process opens for affected supporters

The club confirmed that Open Tickets has been appointed to manage refunds. Orlando Pirates said,

"Supporters who purchased valid match tickets for the fixture but were unable to access the stadium due to the lockdown are eligible to apply for a refund."

Eligible supporters have been asked to contact Open Tickets to begin the refund application process.

Orlando Pirates promise stronger matchday security

The club said it would continue working with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), stadium management and law enforcement agencies to improve stadium operations and combat criminal activity.

Orlando Pirates said these efforts are aimed at delivering "a safe, secure, and enjoyable matchday experience for every supporter."

The refund process follows widespread frustration among supporters who were left outside despite holding valid tickets.

PSL anti-piracy campaign sparks debate among South African football fans

Briefly News also reported that the Premier Soccer League's backing of CANAL+'s crackdown on illegal streaming has divided South African football supporters.

While the PSL says piracy threatens the long-term future of the game, many fans argue that the high cost of watching football legally is pushing supporters towards illegal streaming.

Source: Briefly News