A long-running rivalry between two Chatsworth wrestling veterans finally reached its boiling point before a packed hometown crowd

The main event featured dramatic twists, outside interference and brutal weapons that kept fans guessing until the closing moments

The historic Hotel Savera hosted an event that also showcased wrestlers with experience in South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom

Joshua "The Bull" Chetty and Nightmare Naidu leave everything in the ring. Image: Joshua Chetty

Source: Original

CHATSWORTH — A decade of bad blood between two Chatsworth wrestling veterans finally came to a head at Hotel Savera on 2 August, when WAW/WWP superstars Joshua "The Bull" Chetty and Daryl "Nightmare" Naidu met in a punishing street fight that left one man bleeding heavily and a steel table in two pieces.

Chetty, who has competed across South Africa for 16 years, entered the match carrying momentum from a previous main event appearance at the same Savera Hotel venue. His opponent, Naidu, boasts a 20-year career that includes bouts against former WWE Superstars Afa and Lloyd Anoa'i, as well as international talent such as Tiger Rapta.

A fight with no limits

From the opening bell, Naidu took the aggression to Chetty, attacking him with a light tube and constructing a steel table lined with additional tubes at ringside. His attempt to throw Chetty into the structure backfired badly. Chetty redirected the momentum and sent Naidu crashing through the table, folding the steel frame in half.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The violence escalated further outside the ring, where Chetty landed a steel chair shot that left the weapon visibly dented. The contest took an unexpected turn when WAW/WWP Hardcore Champion "The Crow" sent JP The Boer to the ringside.

This drew Naidu's attention away from his opponent. Chetty seized on the distraction and delivered a powerful Spear.

JP The Boer then entered the ring and attacked the injured Chetty, sending him back outside. In a sudden reversal of loyalties, Naidu turned on JP The Boer and ejected him from the ring as well.

The Bull and Nightmare finally faced off. Image: Joshua Chetty

Source: Original

The Finish on Glass

With outside interference removed, Naidu refocused on Chetty and launched a sustained assault that included strikes with a staple gun. The match concluded when Naidu hit his signature finisher, "The Dream Invader," driving Chetty directly onto a sheet of glass resting across Coca-Cola crates. Chetty was left bleeding from his head, mouth, and back.

The broader card featured an international lineup. EFC fighter Riaan Lombard, known in wrestling circles as Ryan Cage, appeared alongside Ananzi, the reigning WAW/WWP Tag Team Champions, who both trained in Texas.

Alex Desire, Shadow, and TJ Tremor also competed, with Tremor having defeated ex-WWE Superstar Joe E. Legend at Wrestle Monster 7 following his 2023 UK tour with WAW UK.

Dricus du Plessis targets UFC title after statement win over Kamaru Usman

Briefly News also reported that Dricus du Plessis reignited his UFC middleweight title ambitions with a unanimous decision victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

After the win, the South African praised Usman's toughness before making his intentions clear. "I'm back in the winner's circle, baby. Let's get my belt back!" he said, putting himself back into the championship conversation nearly a year after losing the title.

Source: Briefly News