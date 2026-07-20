The South African bounced back emphatically after suffering the first defeat of his UFC middleweight career

His performance immediately reignited talk of another shot at UFC gold in one of the promotion's most competitive divisions

After the fight, Du Plessis explained what had changed in his approach and shared an emotional message about his journey back to the top

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Dricus Du Plessis says he is ready to reclaim the UFC middleweight title after producing a composed performance to defeat former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after a victory against Kamaru Usman during the UFC Fight Night on July 18. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

The South African returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory on Sunday, earning scorecards of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46. It was his first fight since losing the UFC middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev last August.

Dricus Du Plessis praises Kamaru Usman after UFC win

Du Plessis controlled the contest from start to finish, using sharp striking and patience to outclass the Nigerian. He rocked Usman several times in the opening rounds but resisted chasing an early finish, instead sticking to his game plan over five rounds.

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Despite the dominant display, the 32-year-old was full of praise for his opponent after the fight.

"If you are a wrestling-dominant fighter, and you fight in a main event like that, this is a man I will respect for the rest of my life," Du Plessis said in his post-fight interview.

"That man came to give each one of you who paid your hard-earned money a proper fight."

Dricus Du Plessis targets another UFC middleweight title shot

Du Plessis said the performance reflected a more mature version of himself after his disappointing title defeat to Chimaev nearly a year ago.

"I told you when I make this comeback, Stillknocks 2.0 will be the best version you have ever seen," he said.

"That is what you call composure. I didn't go crazy when I caught him.

"We can always get the knockout. You need to train your mind to be composed."

The victory puts Du Plessis firmly back in the UFC middleweight title conversation. With current champion Sean Strickland holding the belt, the South African could now be in line for another championship opportunity.

Du Plessis made his intentions clear before leaving the Octagon.

"I'm back in the winner's circle, baby. Let's get my belt back!"

Watch the video below.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News