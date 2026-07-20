South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis returned to the Octagon for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title in August 2025

Du Plessis faced Nigerian veteran Kamaru Usman in a five-round contest, with all three judges scoring the fight in the same direction

Fiancée Vasti Spiller posted a celebratory moment on Instagram, drawing an outpouring of messages from South African fans

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South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis is back to winning ways after an emphatic victory over Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman at the weekend.

South African MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Kamaru Usman. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

The dominant performance, which went the distance over five rounds, saw Du Plessis secure a unanimous decision victory from all three judges. The win marked his first appearance inside the Octagon since August 2025, when he lost the UFC middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev.

The victory has put “Stillknocks” back into title contention as he looks to reclaim the championship from Sean Strickland, who defeated Chimaev in May 2026.

Dricus Du Plessis’ fiancée Vasti Spiller celebrates UFC win

Du Plessis’ fiancée, Vasti Spiller, took to social media after the triumph to celebrate the fighter’s return to winning ways. Spiller shared a post on Instagram showing the couple celebrating, with Du Plessis lifting her in a joyful moment after his impressive victory.

Take a look at the pictures in the post below.

South African fans showed their support for the couple, flooding the post with congratulatory messages and praise for the UFC star.

One fan wrote:

''Our Champ is Back 🙌 Stay Happy both of you💕 Let’s Get that Belt Back DDP 🇿🇦.”

Another added:

''You are such a beautiful inspiration for so many. Your love for each other outshines all. A huge congratulations to Dricus.”

A third fan commented:

''Well done Dricus! One vroeg vroeg wakker gehad!”

Another supporter praised his performance:

''Absolute masterclass by DDP. I hope y’all have so much fun celebrating this phenomenal win!!!! LFG.”

Dricus Du Plessis’ road back to UFC Middleweight title

Du Plessis’ victory over Usman has revived his hopes of becoming UFC middleweight champion again. The South African fighter will now look ahead as he continues his pursuit of another title opportunity in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions.

After comfortably outpointing Usman, Du Plessis made it clear that he wants another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

UFC president Dana White, however, was not ready to commit to his next opponent immediately after the event.

"I don't think about that tonight. He just fought a great fight, looked good, and we'll go back to the lab on Tuesday and start kicking it around," White said.

Dricus du Plessis' estimated earnings disclosed

Briefly News previously reported that South African MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis earned massive earnings after his dominant victory over Nigerian Kamaru Usman on 18 July 2026.

As one of the UFC's biggest stars and the No. 2-ranked middleweight, however, Du Plessis is still expected to command an elite-level purse

Source: Briefly News