Dricus Du Plessis Forces Former Rival Israel Adesanya Into Reluctant Admission After UFC Masterclass
- Dricus Du Plessis' latest UFC victory prompted praise from one of his fiercest former rivals
- Israel Adesanya made a notable admission despite backing close friend Kamaru Usman heading into the bout
- The former UFC champion also pointed to what the result could mean for the future of African MMA
Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has drawn rare praise from former rival Israel Adesanya after his dominant win over Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City. Adesanya, who had openly supported his long-time friend Usman before the fight, reluctantly admitted the South African delivered the finest performance he has seen from him.
Israel Adesanya praises Dricus Du Plessis after UFC win
MMA Fighting reports that Adesanya shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel following Du Plessis' unanimous decision victory on Saturday, 18 July 2026.
"It’s the best I’ve seen Dricus look," Adesanya said.
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"He looked less out of position when he finished punching and when he initiated punching.
Gayton’s Dricus du Plessis tribute sparks backlash as South Africans demand answers over R31 million bill
"Some of the shots he was throwing, the selection, and the timing of the knee for that single-leg, that was a good chess move from their team."
Dricus Du Plessis earns respect despite rivalry
Adesanya acknowledged he had hoped Usman would emerge victorious but credited Du Plessis' display.
"I wanted Kamaru to get it done, but again, it just shows how good Dricus is. Good on him," he said.
The comments marked another chapter in the pair's relationship after their heated rivalry over African identity eventually gave way to mutual respect.
African MMA receives another boost
Adesanya also believes Du Plessis' performance could benefit the sport across the continent.
"It’s good for us anyway... Just for African MMA. Every time one of these happens, the whole continent is going to watch.
"I think this is just going to expand the talent pool in African MMA more."
Du Plessis' victory not only strengthened his standing in the UFC but also earned recognition from one of his most outspoken former rivals.
Dricus Du Plessis targets UFC title after statement win
Briefly News also reported that Dricus Du Plessis made his intentions clear after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.
While praising Usman for his toughness, the South African revealed he believes "Stillknocks 2.0" is the best version of himself yet and said his composed display reflected a more mature approach inside the Octagon.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).