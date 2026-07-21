Dricus Du Plessis' latest UFC victory prompted praise from one of his fiercest former rivals

Israel Adesanya made a notable admission despite backing close friend Kamaru Usman heading into the bout

The former UFC champion also pointed to what the result could mean for the future of African MMA

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya face off prior to the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024, in Australia. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has drawn rare praise from former rival Israel Adesanya after his dominant win over Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City. Adesanya, who had openly supported his long-time friend Usman before the fight, reluctantly admitted the South African delivered the finest performance he has seen from him.

Israel Adesanya praises Dricus Du Plessis after UFC win

MMA Fighting reports that Adesanya shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel following Du Plessis' unanimous decision victory on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

"It’s the best I’ve seen Dricus look," Adesanya said.

"He looked less out of position when he finished punching and when he initiated punching.

"Some of the shots he was throwing, the selection, and the timing of the knee for that single-leg, that was a good chess move from their team."

Dricus Du Plessis earns respect despite rivalry

Adesanya acknowledged he had hoped Usman would emerge victorious but credited Du Plessis' display.

"I wanted Kamaru to get it done, but again, it just shows how good Dricus is. Good on him," he said.

The comments marked another chapter in the pair's relationship after their heated rivalry over African identity eventually gave way to mutual respect.

African MMA receives another boost

Adesanya also believes Du Plessis' performance could benefit the sport across the continent.

"It’s good for us anyway... Just for African MMA. Every time one of these happens, the whole continent is going to watch.

"I think this is just going to expand the talent pool in African MMA more."

Du Plessis' victory not only strengthened his standing in the UFC but also earned recognition from one of his most outspoken former rivals.

Israel Adesanya has heaped praise on former rival Dricus Du Plessis after the South African's victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City. Image: Paul Kane

Source: Getty Images

Dricus Du Plessis targets UFC title after statement win

Briefly News also reported that Dricus Du Plessis made his intentions clear after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

While praising Usman for his toughness, the South African revealed he believes "Stillknocks 2.0" is the best version of himself yet and said his composed display reflected a more mature approach inside the Octagon.

Source: Briefly News