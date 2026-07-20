Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie congratulated MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis after his win over Kamaru Usman on 18 July 2026

McKenzie faced a fierce public backlash after reports emerged that he spent R31 million during the FIFA World Cup trip with Bafana Bafana

South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu's account of the national team struggling for funding added to the growing criticism of McKenzie

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Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis returned to winning ways in style with a dominant victory over Kamaru Usman on 18 July 2026.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie faced backlash from fans after his praise of Dricus du Plessis. Image

Source: UGC

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie took to X on Monday, 20 July 2026, to celebrate du Plessis following his unanimous decision victory over Usman

"What a comeback, Dricus! First fight back since Chimaev, and you dominated a legend in Usman over the distance. You'll always be our champion and that belt is coming home soon again, we have no doubt. Proud of you, DDP!" McKenzie wrote.

The post, while celebratory in intent, landed poorly with a large number of South Africans who used it as an opportunity to hold the minister to account over separate controversies surrounding his department.

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R31 million World Cup bill fuels anger

Reports had been circulating that McKenzie's ministry spent R31 million on the Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup trip, a figure that drew significant public outrage given the country's socioeconomic pressures. At the same time, South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu had publicly documented the national hockey team's struggle to secure funding ahead of their own World Cup campaign, raising uncomfortable questions about where the minister's priorities lay.

Critics argued that McKenzie's willingness to publicly cheer for Du Plessis, while athletes in other codes reportedly went without departmental support, exposed a glaring inconsistency in how the ministry allocates attention and resources.

See the post on X below.

South Africans drag Gayton McKenzie

The backlash in the replies section of McKenzie's post was swift and pointed.

@bavuyileSA wrote:

"PAY BACK THE MONEY GAYTON. 31m.''

@Pinango007 said:

"Having a convicted gang boss as a minister is embarrassing"

@Samkeli11414244 responded:

"You can speak for yourself"

@sakhe_sydwell added:

"You had to be told to recognise him"

Du Plessis, who had previously held the UFC Middleweight Championship, returned to winning form with the Usman victory, giving South African combat sports fans cause for celebration, though for McKenzie, the post achieved the opposite of its intended effect.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News