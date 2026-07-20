Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed Handré Pollard suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Wales Test

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to return from an ankle injury and join the squad travelling to Buenos Aires on 8 August

Erasmus revealed a split squad plan, with a separate group staying behind to prepare for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has disclosed that flyhalf Handré Pollard sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out of last Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Wales, while confirming that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is on course to return for the side's next assignment in Argentina.

Erasmus addressed the media at Kings Park in Durban following the Springboks' emphatic 43-0 victory over Wales on 18 July 2026, which wrapped up the first half of their Nations Championship campaign.

Pollard, who earned Man of the Match honours against Scotland the previous week, sat out the Wales fixture entirely.

"Handré pulled his hamstring; he's fit now, but he wasn't fit for this game," Erasmus said.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu set for Buenos Aires

The more encouraging update came regarding Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who had been absent throughout the entire Nations Championship due to an ankle injury. The coach indicated the young playmaker would be included in a 26-man touring party heading to Buenos Aires to face Los Pumas on 8 August. "We've got Sacha coming back now, he will go with the guys to Argentina," Erasmus said.

A separate group of 15 to 16 players will remain in South Africa to begin preparations for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, scheduled to kick off on 22 August. "A few coaches will stay with them," Erasmus added.

The coach acknowledged that the Argentina trip would present a stiff challenge. "Argentina is going to be tough — like Wales, they've had our number a few times, and our biggest loss was to them since we've been together from 2018. We are just trying to build our game, and I think today was another step forward," he said.

Vusi Moyo's historic debut assessed

Erasmus also offered his assessment of Vusi Moyo, who became the youngest flyhalf in Springbok history against Wales at 20 years and 27 days. While praising the debutant's kicking accuracy and composure, the coach noted that nerves visibly took a toll in the second half.

"I thought his tyres were a little flat in the second half when we took him off," Erasmus said, adding that such fatigue was entirely expected from a player in his first Test.

Source: Briefly News