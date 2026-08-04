The All Blacks have been forced into an early squad change after an injury disrupted preparations in Cape Town

A replacement is already on his way as New Zealand reshuffles its touring squad before Friday's clash

The latest setback has added another challenge ahead of the opening match of the South African tour

The All Blacks have suffered an early injury setback ahead of Friday's clash in Cape Town. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand have been dealt an early setback ahead of Friday's Rugby's Greatest Rivalry opener against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium. Hooker George Bell has been ruled out after suffering a calf injury during training, forcing the All Blacks to call up Bradley Slater as emergency cover before the opening fixture.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Bell sustained the injury during one of New Zealand's first training sessions in Cape Town. The setback is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, ending his involvement in the tour.

George Bell ruled out after training injury

Dave Rennie admitted Bell's latest setback was a disappointing one for both the player and the squad, saying the hooker had endured a difficult run with injuries in recent months. The All Blacks coach said everyone in the camp was disappointed to lose Bell so early in the tour.

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"We are all gutted for George, to be ruled out of the tour so early," Rennie said.

"He's had a frustrating past few months with injury so it's a real blow for him to have injured his calf again."

Bell travelled to South Africa as New Zealand's fourth-choice hooker. He was providing additional cover behind Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua and Samisoni Taukei'aho before the injury ended his tour prematurely.

Bradley Slater heads to South Africa

The New Zealand Herald reports that Taranaki and Blues hooker Bradley Slater is travelling to South Africa and is expected to join the squad on Wednesday.

The publication also reports that Slater could feature against the Stormers on Friday, with tour captain Codie Taylor carrying a calf niggle and not expected to play.

All Blacks prepare for opening tour test

The injury comes only days into New Zealand's seven-week tour and leaves the squad adjusting before Friday's opening encounter in Cape Town.

The All Blacks will now hope Slater settles quickly as they continue preparations for the first match of the tour..

Rassie Erasmus gives Frans Malherbe comeback update

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has provided fresh hope over Frans Malherbe's future, saying the experienced prop is working hard to return despite lengthy injury setbacks and growing retirement speculation.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has not played since March 2025, but Erasmus believes a return around January 2027 remains possible if his rehabilitation continues to progress.

Source: Briefly News