A modest Mbare house listed for R800,000 sparked debate about Zimbabwe’s property prices and affordability concerns

Social media users questioned how ordinary workers could afford homes despite earning significantly lower monthly salaries

Many commenters argued Zimbabwe’s real estate market remains disconnected from average incomes and living conditions

Pictures of the R800K property listed for sale. Images: Hopewell Chin’ono

Source: Twitter

A house listed for US$44,000, roughly R800,000, in Mbare, Harare, has sparked debate online after social media users compared Zimbabwean property prices with local salaries. The discussion gained traction this week after people questioned who could afford such a property in Zimbabwe’s oldest township.

The conversation started when Hopewell Chin’ono shared details showing that a Zimbabwean university professor earns about US$300 monthly. Many users calculated that saving enough for the house would take more than twelve years without spending anything on daily necessities.

The property is being marketed as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house sitting on a 220-square-metre stand. The listing describes it as an investment opportunity with redevelopment potential and clean title deeds.

Images attached to the listing show an ageing home with visible wear and a dry yard. While the property has attracted interest, many people focused on the asking price rather than its investment prospects.

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Several commenters argued that the home’s condition did not justify the amount being requested. Others pointed to sanitation challenges and ageing infrastructure within parts of Mbare when discussing the property’s value.

Social media users question Zimbabwe property prices

The discussion soon expanded beyond one house and shifted towards Zimbabwe’s broader property market. Some users said the country’s real estate sector often appears disconnected from average salaries earned by professionals and workers.

Others shared personal experiences on Chin’ono's, claiming domestic workers in South Africa sometimes earn more than university lecturers. Several commenters also said renting remained a more realistic option than purchasing property in Zimbabwe.

Many people expressed disbelief that a modest house could command such a price despite concerns about neighbourhood conditions. Others said Zimbabwe’s housing market continues to surprise them with seemingly high valuations.

The debate attracted strong reactions from South Africans and Zimbabweans alike. While some defended property ownership as a long-term investment, others argued that affordability remains the biggest obstacle facing ordinary families hoping to buy homes.

See the house for sale in the Twitter post below:

Source: Briefly News