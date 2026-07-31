A shopper shared footage showing rats near sausage products inside a Daveyton grocery store, leaving many South Africans concerned

The clip was posted on 30 July 2026 and quickly attracted thousands of reactions from shocked viewers

Many social media users questioned food safety standards and called for stricter health inspections nationwide

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @thato_wm

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video from Daveyton has left South Africans stunned after rats appeared near sausage products inside a popular grocery store's butchery section. The footage surfaced on 30 July 2026 and quickly attracted widespread attention online.

TikToker Thato WM shared the clip, claiming the scene was recorded at Daveyton Mall. The video showed rats around sausage products, leaving customers stunned and raising concerns about food safety standards.

The post carried a caption expressing frustration about conditions inside the store. Many viewers reacted with disbelief after seeing what appeared inside the butchery area.

The footage spread rapidly across various social media platforms as reactions poured in. Several people questioned how rodents could access an area containing food products.

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Briefly News reached out for comment regarding the claims and footage and none was received by the stipulated deadline.

Mzansi questions food safety standards

The video triggered strong reactions from social media users across South Africa. Many people wondered whether health inspections were being conducted regularly enough.

Some users argued similar issues could happen at other retail outlets. Others said the incident reinforced concerns about food handling practices nationally.

One viewer expressed disbelief after seeing the animals near food products, while another questioned whether health inspectors were effectively performing their duties.

Several commenters suggested authorities should investigate the situation and provide answers. Others believed stronger oversight could help prevent similar incidents from happening.

Despite the controversy, the retailer remains among South Africa's popular shopping destinations. According to a recent report, the chain has continued performing strongly despite challenging economic conditions.

The incident has nevertheless placed fresh attention on hygiene expectations within food retail environments. Many South Africans under Thato WM's post said that they expected businesses to maintain strict cleanliness standards.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving SA butcheries

Source: Briefly News