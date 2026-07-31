A Nigerian content creator criticised alleged drug-dealing activities involving some Nigerians living in South Africa recently

He argued that criminal behaviour causes hardships for law-abiding Nigerians living across South Africa today

South Africans shared strong reactions online, with several demanding tougher punishments for drug trafficking

Screenshots taken from some of the TikTokers content. Images: Mr Ovuvu

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man sparked discussion after criticising alleged drug trafficking activities involving some Nigerians living in South Africa. The TikTok video was shared by Mr Ovuvu, who argued that criminal behaviour harms innocent foreigners and fuels growing tensions.

The man addressed Nigerians living in South Africa and urged those involved in illegal drug activities to stop immediately. He also said South Africans involved in similar activities should face the same criticism and accountability.

The content creator said alleged drug trafficking causes serious damage within communities across South Africa. He argued that young people suffer when drugs become widely available within neighbourhoods.

He also maintained that law-abiding Nigerians often face hostility because of criminal actions committed by others. According to his message, innocent people sometimes experience backlash despite following the country’s laws.

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The man further argued that defending criminal behaviour only worsens existing tensions between communities. He called for individuals involved in illegal activities to abandon those actions and respect local laws.

Mzansi weighs in on the discussion

South Africans filled the comment section with strong opinions after watching the clip online. Several people agreed with the message and called for stricter action against drug trafficking.

One commenter argued that introducing the death penalty would discourage people from entering the drug trade. Another hoped the message would reach communities in Pretoria where drug concerns remain common.

Some social media users described alleged drug dealers as a disgrace to society and communities. Others said authorities should impose harsher punishments on people convicted of trafficking offences.

One person on Mr Ovuvu's post shared a personal experience involving a younger brother who struggled with drugs. The commenter explained that rehabilitation helped their sibling recover before the situation became worse.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News