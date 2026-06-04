‘They will go’, Mzansi warns, after a Nigerian man posted a video on 31 May 2026 explaining on Facebook why Nigerians would not leave South Africa despite the ongoing anti-immigration marches sweeping the country.

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Pictures of Sunny media tv sourced from his Facebook account. Images: Sunny media tv

Source: Facebook

The video, posted by Sunny media tv, pointed directly at the Nigerian government’s failure to offer the kind of support Ghana gave its returning citizens.

The man argued that Nigerians had no reason to go home because their government had made it clear it would not fund flights or offer any resettlement support. He said Nigerians would be left on their own if they chose to leave, unlike Ghanaians, who were promised jobs and support after their government evacuated 300 of its citizens from SA.

A tale of two governments

Ghana’s approach was praised widely online and has been described as a blueprint. Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens from South Africa ahead of the looming 30 June deadline set by anti-foreigner groups. The contrast with Nigeria has left many Nigerians in SA feeling abandoned by their own leadership.

According to reports, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, had earlier announced plans to evacuate Nigerians willing to return, following renewed anti-foreigner protests. But the man in the video argued those plans had not translated into real support on the ground.

Nigeria is planning to fly between 2,000 and 4,000 of its citizens home, but many Nigerians in SA remain unconvinced that the government will follow through.

Mzansi was not moved by his explanations. Comments flooded in, warning that the June 30 deadline was real and not a joke. One person said Nigerians would go whether they wanted to or not. Another simply said, “They will go.” A third raised a more sobering concern, asking what would happen to children and society when that day comes.

Watch the video HERE:

More stories about the ongoing anti-immigrant marches

A Tsonga woman calls out fears that anti-immigration sentiment is spilling over into how minority language groups are treated in a viral TikTok.

A TikTok video posted by NewsNexusOfficial on 25 May 2026 has left South Africans angry and divided.

A moving display of unity was seen in Durban recently when a significant number of motorbike delivery drivers joined a march aimed at restoring the city.

Source: Briefly News