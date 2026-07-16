Acornhoek police intercepted a truck travelling from Musina to White River and seized suspected illicit cigarettes worth R1.9 million

A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the possession of illicit tobacco products

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Mkhwanazi praised the law enforcement team for their swift action during the operation

A man was busted with illicit cigarettes. Images: @TruthPanther

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA— A major law enforcement operation in Mpumalanga has resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the seizure of suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R1.9 million, dealing a notable blow to illegal tobacco trafficking in the province.

Acornhoek police received tip-offs that a truck was allegedly moving contraband from Musina, a well-known border town in Limpopo, towards White River in Mpumalanga. @TruthPanther posted a statement about the incident on X. A multidisciplinary team was deployed to intercept the vehicle, and upon searching it, officers uncovered a substantial haul of suspected illicit cigarettes believed to be worth approximately R1.9 million. The 45-year-old driver was taken into custody and formally charged with possession of illicit cigarettes. He is expected to appear before a Magistrate's Court in the near future to answer to the charges.

SAPS Mpumalanga praises operation

Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, singled out the officers involved for their diligence and quick response. He credited their vigilance as the driving force behind the successful interception, the confiscation of the illegal goods, and the suspect's arrest. The bust forms part of broader efforts by South African law enforcement to crack down on the illicit tobacco trade, which continues to cost the government billions in lost tax revenue annually. Fake designer goods worth R10 million were also seized in Cape Town in June this year.

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Read the post that brought the arrest to public attention here:

Limpopo police bust illicit cigarette smuggling ring

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrest of a 44-year-old foreign national at the Beitbridge Port of Entry, where he attempted to smuggle R14 million worth of illicit cigarettes into South Africa. The incident has sparked significant discussion on social media, with South Africans expressing their concerns over the persistent issue of smuggling in the country.

Source: Briefly News