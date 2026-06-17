SAPS Seizes Fake Designer Goods Worth R10 Million in Cape Town Crackdown
- SAPS carried out a major operation at a Bellville shopping complex in Cape Town, targeting counterfeit goods
- Authorities confiscated a wide range of suspected fake branded items from more than 40 shops during the raid
- The crackdown forms part of an ongoing effort to tackle the trade in illicit goods in the Western Cape
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WESTERN CAPE - A major law enforcement operation in Bellville, Cape Town, has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth an estimated R10 million.
The raid was conducted at a local shopping complex on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, and marked the second major crackdown at the same location within a week.
Police raid over 40 shops
According to national police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the operation was led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) national and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units, with support from several internal and external partners.
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More than 40 shops were searched during the operation. Authorities confiscated a range of counterfeit luxury-branded items, including clothing, shoes, handbags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging materials.
The multidisciplinary team included members of SAPS, the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Department and brand protection specialists.
Van Wyk said the latest raid follows a similar operation at the same shopping complex a week earlier, during which counterfeit goods worth more than R98 million were seized. Combined, the two operations have resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit products valued at more than R100 million in just seven days.
Police said the raids form part of ongoing nationwide efforts to combat the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which pose a threat to consumers, legitimate businesses and the South African economy.
SAPS raid: R25 million goods seized
In similar news, a joint law enforcement operation saw a large number of counterfeit goods being confiscated in the Johannesburg CBD. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and SARS custom officials descended on stores in the Johannesburg CBD to conduct a large scale raid.The stores in the area are suspected of selling counterfeit goods with an estimated value of almost R25 million, however no arrests were made.
5 articles on SAPS raids
- In under three weeks in 2024, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit spearheaded several intelligence-driven operations across various regions, seizing counterfeit items valued at over R94 million and arresting five illegal residents.
- The SAPS seized almost 700 counterfeit items worth an estimated value of R5.8 million in Johannesburg CBD.
- The Gauteng SAPS conducted a large-scale operation during which they successfully seized illicit goods valued at over R8 million. Goods recovered include perfumes, clothes, shoes, LED lights and cellphone accessories.
- A Chinese national was arrested in Eerste River, Western Cape, after authorities uncovered suspected counterfeit alcohol worth an estimated R3.5 million.
- The South African Police Service's raid on a house had netizens talking after a video went viral. The video shows a police vehicle ram straight into the gate of a house, followed by armed officers storming in.
SA laughs as police seize fake presidential shirts
Briefly News reported in a related article that authorities confiscated 184 counterfeit presidential shirts valued at R569,000, sparking online mockery of politicians who wear them. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. Netizens speculated on a political link with many joking about Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za