SAPS carried out a major operation at a Bellville shopping complex in Cape Town, targeting counterfeit goods

Authorities confiscated a wide range of suspected fake branded items from more than 40 shops during the raid

The crackdown forms part of an ongoing effort to tackle the trade in illicit goods in the Western Cape

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SAPS raided 40 shops where they they seized R100 m worth of designer goods. Images: @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - A major law enforcement operation in Bellville, Cape Town, has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth an estimated R10 million.

The raid was conducted at a local shopping complex on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, and marked the second major crackdown at the same location within a week.

Police raid over 40 shops

According to national police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the operation was led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) national and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units, with support from several internal and external partners.

More than 40 shops were searched during the operation. Authorities confiscated a range of counterfeit luxury-branded items, including clothing, shoes, handbags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging materials.

The multidisciplinary team included members of SAPS, the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Department and brand protection specialists.

Van Wyk said the latest raid follows a similar operation at the same shopping complex a week earlier, during which counterfeit goods worth more than R98 million were seized. Combined, the two operations have resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit products valued at more than R100 million in just seven days.

Police said the raids form part of ongoing nationwide efforts to combat the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which pose a threat to consumers, legitimate businesses and the South African economy.

View SAPS video here:

SAPS raid: R25 million goods seized

In similar news, a joint law enforcement operation saw a large number of counterfeit goods being confiscated in the Johannesburg CBD. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and SARS custom officials descended on stores in the Johannesburg CBD to conduct a large scale raid.The stores in the area are suspected of selling counterfeit goods with an estimated value of almost R25 million, however no arrests were made.

5 articles on SAPS raids

SAPS raided shops selling counterfeit goods in Bellville. Image: @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

SA laughs as police seize fake presidential shirts

Briefly News reported in a related article that authorities confiscated 184 counterfeit presidential shirts valued at R569,000, sparking online mockery of politicians who wear them. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. Netizens speculated on a political link with many joking about Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Source: Briefly News