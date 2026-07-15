Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee released its draft report, which detailed findings about Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

The report stopped short of making personal criminal or disciplinary findings against most individuals probed, despite ongoing arrests and court cases

South Africans reacted furiously online following the news, criticising the work done by the Committee in investigating the allegations

South Africans slammed the Ad Hoc's draft report after it cleared figures like Vusimuzi Matlala, Hangwani Maumela and Katiso Molefe. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ @TheTruthPanther/ @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans have blasted Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee after the draft report cleared most of the individuals under scrutiny of wrongdoing.

The Committee was probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, hearing testimonies from numerous witnesses.

With the final report due on 31 July 2026, Members of Parliament (MPs) were presented with the draft report on 14 July 2026, but many criticised it. The report stopped short of making formal corruption or criminal findings against several high-ranking members within the criminal justice system.

Controversial figures cleared by report’s findings

One notable part of the whole draft report was that several controversial figures were also cleared. The report could not make any findings against Major General Feroz Khan, Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, Hangwani Morgan Maumela, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.

General Khan did not appear before the Committee but has been charged in a criminal matter related to precious metals. Molefe and Matlala are alleged criminal cartel members, and both have appeared in court on various charges. Maumela is a controversial tenderpreneur linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal, while Commissioner Mkhwanazi and Brown Mogotsi have both been arrested recently and made court appearances in relation to their individual charges.

With many of the MPs rejecting the report and its findings, it has gone back to be amended and will be presented to members again before it is finalised.

South Africans condemn the findings

The conclusions sparked immediate backlash online, with many South Africans pointing out that some of the individuals the committee examined are either already in custody or facing criminal charges in separate proceedings.

@Mzulu__ wrote:

"Yet some are arrested already."

@TshepoPico said:

"They shouldn't even have bothered to set up this Ad Hoc Committee. It was a waste of time with predetermined outcomes. Imagine if we took their process seriously. Luckily, the Madlanga Commission came through for us."

@tebza_nduza asked:

"How does this list work? Khan never appeared at the Ad Hoc. A lot are suspended. Some have already been arrested. Some will be arrested soon. All three branches of Government are now confirmed to be captured."

@MaSwaziiie said:

"What a waste of our tax money. They should be ashamed."

@TheDynamicOne3 added:

"Useless crooked politicians. They just wasted our tax money trying to score cheap political points."

Other stories about the draft report

The Ad Hoc Committee's draft report found no evidence linking Senzo Mchunu or Shadrack Sibiya to criminal networks.

Leigh-Ann Mathys slammed the Ad Hoc Committee’s draft report, saying that the findings were watered down.

The MK Party rejected the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report, saying it shielded officials from accountability.

Source: Briefly News