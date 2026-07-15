Eastern Cape organiser Azola Mrano announced plans to use Mandela Day's 67 minutes to drive undocumented foreigners out of major towns

The campaign follows the arrest of group member Siyabonga Mxhiya for allegedly intimidating foreign shopkeepers in Mdantsane

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned against vigilante action as police vowed to arrest anyone targeting foreign nationals

March and March in the Eastern Cape is planning an operation for Mandela Day. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Anti-immigration group March and March has announced it will use Mandela Day on 18 July to target undocumented foreign nationals across the Eastern Cape, with activists planning to inspect businesses and pressure illegal immigrants to leave the province.

According to News24, Eastern Cape organiser Azola Mrano made the announcement ahead of a campaign scheduled for Friday, 17 July 2026. He said activists would spend their 67 minutes visiting major towns rather than engaging in conventional Mandela Day volunteer activities, framing the operation as a form of civic cleaning. Mrano said the group had also planned to engage provincial heads of department, including the police commissioner, to push for government action on illegal immigration.

Why March and March is intensifying its campaign

Mrano cited persistent government inaction as the reason for escalating the group's approach. He said that despite peaceful marches and petitions submitted since March 2026, authorities had failed to act. He pointed to previous operations in KuGompo, where pressure from the group led to the closure of foreign-owned shops, as evidence that their tactics were working.

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The announcement came after group member Siyabonga Mxhiya was arrested in Mdantsane for allegedly intimidating foreign shopkeepers. Mxhiya is due to appear before court for a bail hearing this Thursday. A leader in Ekurhuleni was also targeted and was assassinated earlier this month.

Government and police push back

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi issued a firm warning against vigilante action, stating that no individual or group has the legal authority to remove foreign nationals from the country. She noted that 53,449 foreigners have been repatriated or deported nationally since 12 June 2026 through official channels. Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana reinforced that position, warning that police would arrest anyone found targeting foreign nationals, regardless of the stated motivation behind their actions.

SA slams government for Mandela Day message

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent criticism directed at the South African government following its call for citizens to dedicate their time and efforts during Mandela Month. The government's plea has sparked significant backlash, prompting many South Africans to question the effectiveness of their leaders while voicing frustrations about pressing social issues.

Source: Briefly News