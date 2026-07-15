Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus vowed the team will dedicate their Wales clash to two young athletes who passed away suddenly

Former South Africa U18s prop Luqobo Makwedini and footballer Jayden Adams both died before the weekend fixture

Erasmus's tribute comes ahead of South Africa's upcoming Test match against Wales this weekend

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has pledged that his side will carry the memory of two young South African athletes onto the field when they face Wales on Saturday, following the sudden deaths of former South Africa U18s prop Luqobo Makwedini and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus made a powerful vow to the late South African young sports stars. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus made the vow publicly, expressing that the Springboks would use the Test match as an opportunity to honour both athletes, whose deaths have deeply affected the South African sporting community.

''We will pray for them, we will play for them. Just all our love to their families and their loved ones,'' Erasmus was quoted by News24.

As seen in the post below.

Two young athletes mourned

Makwedini had represented South Africa at under-18 level as a prop forward and was based in France. While Adams was a Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who also represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both athletes passed away suddenly ahead of the weekend fixture, sending shockwaves through local sporting circles.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths have been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

Rassie Erasmus speaks on tribute

The Springboks head coach made clear that the team would go into the Wales match with more than just competition on their minds. Erasmus's commitment reflects the tight-knit nature of South African rugby culture, where the national team regularly draws on emotional motivation in the lead-up to Test matches.

South Africa's Test against Wales is scheduled for this weekend in Durban. The Springboks have won two of their opening Nations Championship matches against England and Scotland.

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News