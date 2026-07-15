Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus praised two players for their patience and conditioning after years of grinding through provincial and European rugby

The two South African rugby players will make their Springbok debuts in Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Wales at Kings Park

Youngsters Vusi Moyo and Jaco Williams will also start on debut as South Africa fields a refreshed lineup for the 5.40 pm kickoff

Two veteran journeymen will finally pull on the green and gold jersey for the first time when prop Carlu Sadie and lock Ruben van Heerden line up in the Springbok starting XV against Wales at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both players, aged 29 and 28 respectively, have spent years working their way through South African provincial structures and European club rugby before earning their first Test call-ups for the Nations Championship fixture.

Sadie's road through France

Sadie launched his professional career with the Stormers in 2018 before enjoying spells with the Lions and the Sharks. The powerful prop then moved to France, where he now represents Bordeaux-Bègles, the reigning two-time Champions Cup winners.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus believes Sadie's success at club level has prepared him for the demands of Test rugby.

Speaking after naming his squad earlier this week, Erasmus said Sadie's achievements in Europe showed he was ready for the step up.

"When he got into our system, Carlu had won the Champions Cup, and you don't win it if you can't scrum, and he was always starting for his team," he said.

"We really think he deserves the opportunity because he's been hanging in there for six weeks and his conditioning is just getting better and better. For Carlu to have a proper start to his Test career with a guy like Malcolm Marx next to him, it's nice to have him in there."

Van Heerden's long wait was rewarded

Ruben van Heerden has followed a career route similar to that of Sadie. After progressing through the Bulls setup from 2017, he went on to represent the Sharks, England's Exeter Chiefs, and the Stormers.

The lock is also set to join French club Montpellier ahead of next season. According to Rassie Erasmus, Van Heerden declined an invitation to represent the Barbarians this year so he could remain eligible for Springbok selection.

Erasmus said everyone in the squad was delighted to see Van Heerden earn his opportunity, noting that several players in previous camps never managed to win a Test cap despite their efforts.

He explained that Van Heerden has shown a strong commitment to playing for South Africa and has spent the past seven weeks helping prepare the players selected for the Test side.

Erasmus added that handing him a debut is a deserved reward rather than a gesture of goodwill, stressing that Springbok caps are never handed out lightly. He also pointed out that Ruan Nortje has featured in a heavy workload of matches and has earned a well-deserved break.

He also noted that Van Heerden made a strong impression last year when he represented the Barbarians in a match against the Springboks, with his physicality in the tackle catching the coaching staff's attention.

Saturday's starting lineup will not be short of fresh faces beyond the two debutants. Flyhalf Vusi Moyo, 20, and wing Jaco Williams, 21, will also be making their first Test appearances in what shapes up as a significant outing for South African rugby's next generation.

The match kicks off at Kings Park, Durban, at 5.40 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Erasmus provides an update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News