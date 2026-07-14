The Springboks beat Scotland 42-28 at Loftus Versfeld, securing two wins from two in the Nations Championship

Handré Pollard won Man of the Match after converting five of six tries, but flagged defensive lapses as a key concern ahead of Wales

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus rotated heavily from the England win, with Pollard saying the performance highlighted the squad's depth

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Handré Pollard has called out the Springboks' defensive shortcomings as a priority focus area following South Africa's 42-28 Nations Championship victory over Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July 2026.

The veteran flyhalf, who transitioned to inside centre during the match, delivered a near-perfect performance with the boot, converting five of the Springboks' six tries to claim the Man of the Match award. He received a received glowing praise from the Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Replacement Quan Horn converted the remaining try as the world champions secured back-to-back wins in the competition, following their earlier result against England.

Handre Pollard credits Scotland's quality

Despite the scoreline, Scotland kept the Springboks under sustained pressure for extended stretches of the contest. Pollard was candid in his praise for the visitors, acknowledging their physicality at the set-piece and the character they showed throughout the game.

"All credit to Scotland, they're a very good side," Pollard said.

"They were very good at the set-piece, and they had us under the pump for big periods of this game, but I think we showed a lot of character in that third quarter. We let them back in, which is very disappointing, but we got through it."

The Springboks repeatedly conceded ground in defence, allowing Scotland to remain in contention deep into the second half before eventually pulling clear. Pollard did not shy away from addressing that aspect of the performance.

"Defensively we were very disappointing in periods, so it's a big work-on for us, but we're still happy with the result," he said.

Depth on show at Loftus

Erasmus made sweeping changes to his starting line-up after last week's win over England, with the rotation providing opportunities for fringe players to stake their claims ahead of next Saturday's clash against Wales in Durban.

Pollard said the performance underlined the strength of the Springboks' squad culture, arguing that personnel changes have little impact on the team's ability to function cohesively.

"Definitely, but that's just this team," he said when asked whether the changes affected combinations.

"We just slot in, we try new combinations, build squad depth, and that's just what we do. It was a great experience for a lot of guys who haven't played a lot of Test matches. To play in this atmosphere at Loftus is pretty incredible."

South Africa next face Wales in Durban, where Pollard has indicated that defensive discipline will be a central theme of the week's preparation.

Rassie Erasmus provides update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News