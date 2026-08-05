Rassie Erasmus has outlined how he plans to use Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth against Argentina after their injury layoffs

The Springboks coach expects both experienced forwards to make an impact, but made an honest admission about the two

Erasmus also explained how South Africa plans to manage the workload of several returning stars

Springboks coach reveals major plan for Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth. Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has already made one important decision before the Springboks kick a ball against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, 8 August. The Bok coach admitted that Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are unlikely to complete the full 80 minutes as he manages the return of several experienced players.

While backing both veterans to make a strong impact, the Springboks coach said their return from lengthy injury absences means their minutes will be carefully managed. Kolisi captains South Africa for the first time since the Barbarians match on 20 June after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Etzebeth returns following a concussion.

Rassie Erasmus outlines plan for Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth

SA Rugby Mag reports that speaking in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 4 August, Erasmus said the Springboks have replacement plans in place for both players.

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"We've got Marco van Staden on the bench, who can go on for Siya," Erasmus said.

"Same as with Eben and Lood; as long as he is productive and delivers on the field, we want to get maximum minutes out of him. But probably that will also be like a half or a little bit more than a half."

He later explained that Ben-Jason Dixon is expected to replace Etzebeth, while Cobus Wiese is set to come on for Lood de Jager.

Siya Kolisi's injury return gives Springboks confidence

Although Kolisi is returning from injury, Erasmus said the captain's track record has earned the coaching staff's trust.

"The one guy that we don't have to worry about coming back from injury is Siya," Erasmus said.

"Siya's very diligent with that, and from our experiences, we've never been unsure when we've selected him. He's always delivered."

Rassie Erasmus says Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are not expected to play the full 80 minutes against Argentina on Saturday. Image: Phil Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Springboks prioritise player management against Argentina

Erasmus said managing returning players is more important than expecting perfection in the opening Rugby Championship fixture.

"We want to be on the winning side on the scoreboard, but I don't think the margin of victory, if we do win, is the important thing," he said.

"The thing that will happen on Saturday is, it won't be perfect."

With several experienced players returning, the Springboks will look to balance performance with careful workload management as they begin their campaign against Los Pumas.

Springboks squad changes ahead of Argentina Test

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his Springboks side for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina, recalling Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager after injury.

The selection marked the return of several experienced campaigners. Erasmus also indicated that the squad would continue to rotate players as South Africa manages workloads during the competition.

Source: Briefly News