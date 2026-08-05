Rassie Erasmus Makes Key Admission About Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth Before Argentina Test
- Rassie Erasmus has outlined how he plans to use Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth against Argentina after their injury layoffs
- The Springboks coach expects both experienced forwards to make an impact, but made an honest admission about the two
- Erasmus also explained how South Africa plans to manage the workload of several returning stars
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Rassie Erasmus has already made one important decision before the Springboks kick a ball against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, 8 August. The Bok coach admitted that Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are unlikely to complete the full 80 minutes as he manages the return of several experienced players.
While backing both veterans to make a strong impact, the Springboks coach said their return from lengthy injury absences means their minutes will be carefully managed. Kolisi captains South Africa for the first time since the Barbarians match on 20 June after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Etzebeth returns following a concussion.
Rassie Erasmus outlines plan for Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth
SA Rugby Mag reports that speaking in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 4 August, Erasmus said the Springboks have replacement plans in place for both players.
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"We've got Marco van Staden on the bench, who can go on for Siya," Erasmus said.
"Same as with Eben and Lood; as long as he is productive and delivers on the field, we want to get maximum minutes out of him. But probably that will also be like a half or a little bit more than a half."
He later explained that Ben-Jason Dixon is expected to replace Etzebeth, while Cobus Wiese is set to come on for Lood de Jager.
Siya Kolisi's injury return gives Springboks confidence
Although Kolisi is returning from injury, Erasmus said the captain's track record has earned the coaching staff's trust.
"The one guy that we don't have to worry about coming back from injury is Siya," Erasmus said.
"Siya's very diligent with that, and from our experiences, we've never been unsure when we've selected him. He's always delivered."
Springboks prioritise player management against Argentina
Erasmus said managing returning players is more important than expecting perfection in the opening Rugby Championship fixture.
"We want to be on the winning side on the scoreboard, but I don't think the margin of victory, if we do win, is the important thing," he said.
"The thing that will happen on Saturday is, it won't be perfect."
With several experienced players returning, the Springboks will look to balance performance with careful workload management as they begin their campaign against Los Pumas.
Springboks squad changes ahead of Argentina Test
Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his Springboks side for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina, recalling Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager after injury.
The selection marked the return of several experienced campaigners. Erasmus also indicated that the squad would continue to rotate players as South Africa manages workloads during the competition.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).