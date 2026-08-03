Fairmont High School and The Settlers High School have issued statements after a referee abandoned their rugby fixture over an alleged incident

The Western Cape Education Department says the matter is receiving attention while both schools conduct investigations

Officials are urging the public to avoid sharing unverified claims as the investigation continues

Two Cape Town schools have issued statements after a referee abandoned a rugby match over an alleged racial incident. Image: Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Two Cape Town schools have spoken publicly after a rugby match between Fairmont High School and The Settlers High School was abandoned when a referee alleged that a racial incident had occurred on the field. The schools confirmed they are investigating the matter.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) also said it is monitoring the situation and will provide support if required. As of 3 August 2026, neither school has confirmed what was said or who was allegedly involved.

Fairmont and Settlers launch investigations

Fairmont High School said in an official statement that the incident was being handled "with the utmost seriousness." It added that the incident would be investigated in line with school policies, applicable legislation and due process.

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The school also appealed to learners, parents and the wider community not to circulate unverified information.

The Settlers High School released a similar statement, saying its School Governing Body and School Management Team viewed the matter "in an extremely serious light".

"We ask for your patience and cooperation as the necessary processes unfold. We remain fully committed to handling this matter fairly and objectively," the school said.

Referee abandons Cape school rugby fixture

Video shared on social media appears to show the referee calling both coaches together before ending the match.

In the footage, the referee says:

"I think I need both coaches. There was the k-word going on here, and I won't tolerate it. I'm gonna call the game, unfortunately."

He adds:

"I cannot be part of racism."

WCED backs investigation into alleged racial incident

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that the department is aware of the allegations.

"The WCED has been made aware of the allegations. The matter is being investigated. We will provide any necessary support, including counselling, if required.

"The matter is receiving the necessary attention from both schools, and we ask that the schools are afforded this opportunity without interference or disruption," Hammond said.

Both schools have pledged to investigate the alleged incident thoroughly. Until those processes are complete, officials have urged the public to avoid drawing conclusions or sharing unverified information online.

Menlopark vs EG Jansen rugby brawl sparks investigation

Briefly News also reported that another South African school rugby match ended in controversy after violence erupted during a Virseker Noordvaal Cup clash between Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen in Pretoria on 1 August 2026.

The match was abandoned after a mass brawl involving players, parents and spectators broke out. The Noordvaal Schools Rugby Association has since launched an investigation, with officials requesting reports from both schools as they determine what action will follow.

Source: Briefly News