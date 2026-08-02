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Menlopark vs EG Jansen Noordvaal Cup Match Abandoned After Violent Brawl Erupts
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Menlopark vs EG Jansen Noordvaal Cup Match Abandoned After Violent Brawl Erupts

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Virseker Noordvaal Cup first-team match between Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen was abandoned after a brawl broke out at the grounds
  • The fight reportedly started when a Menlopark old boy taunted EG Jansen players behind the in-goal area, prompting a player to jump the barrier
  • The Noordvaal Schools Rugby Association condemned the behaviour and requested reports from both schools to begin a disciplinary investigation

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A post.
A referee stopping a game. Images: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / Contributor/Getty
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A top-tier schools rugby match in Pretoria descended into chaos on Saturday, 1 August 2026, when a mass brawl involving players, parents, and spectators forced match officials to abandon the game.

The incident occurred at Hoërskool Menlopark's home grounds during a Virseker Noordvaal Cup first-team fixture between Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen. At the time of abandonment, Menlopark led 36–5 in the second half.

What Sparked the Menlopark vs EG Jansen Brawl

According to reports, the trouble began after Menlopark scored to extend their lead. As the EG Jansen squad gathered under the goalposts, a Menlopark old boy standing behind the in-goal barrier reportedly called out, "Look at the scoreboard." An EG Jansen flanker reacted by jumping over the field barrier to confront the spectator. Parents and players from both sides quickly became involved, and what started as a confrontation rapidly escalated into a physical altercation along the touchline, with schoolboys and adults seen trading blows.

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Local sources indicated that tensions had been building since earlier in the day, following an intense U16 curtain-raiser match between the two schools that had set a hostile tone before the main fixture even kicked off.

Investigation underway after match called off

Referee officials halted the game after player safety could no longer be guaranteed. Tournament organisers have since recorded the result as a 36–5 win for Menlopark despite the premature ending.

Noordvaal Schools Rugby Association chairperson Tinus Diedericks publicly condemned the conduct of those involved and has formally requested incident reports from both schools to support a disciplinary investigation. Former Springbok Kobus Wiese was among the high-profile rugby figures who called for severe sanctions against the individuals responsible.

The Virseker Noordvaal Cup is one of South Africa's most prestigious schoolboy rugby competitions, dating back to 1920 and drawing over 200 schools and 20,000 players across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

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Social media users responded to the footage with a mixture of disbelief and dark humour.

@Mtezula67 wrote, "You can always sense the tension on those school rugby matches," @nob_what quipped, "I'd watch rugby if they behaved like that."

See the full clip here.

A post.
A tense situation between rugby high school players. Images: @AVMediaza/X
Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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