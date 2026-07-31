The Bulls have turned to their Junior Springbok talent as injuries force another major selection reshuffle

Several rising stars are set for milestone appearances in a crucial Currie Cup clash against the Lions

A new-look Bulls side will try to end its winless start with youthful energy and fresh faces

Injuries have forced the Bulls into a major squad reshuffle ahead of their Currie Cup clash with the Lions. Image: BlueBullsRugby

Source: Twitter

The injury-hit Vodacom Bulls have called on six Junior Springbok world champions ahead of Saturday's Currie Cup derby against the Lions, with a host of youngsters handed an opportunity as the Pretoria outfit battles a growing casualty list.

The match at the University of Johannesburg on 1 August comes with added importance as the Bulls look to secure their first victory of the 2026 campaign.

Junior Boks handed chance after Bulls injury crisis

SA Rugby magazine reports that hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele, loose forwards Kebotile Maake and Heinrich Theron, No. 8 Thomas Beling, scrumhalf Hendre Schoeman and fullback Aka Boqwana have all been drafted into the matchday squad following a series of injuries.

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The changes have opened the door for seven potential Currie Cup debutants. Maake, Theron, Schoeman and winger Lindsey Jansen have all been named in the starting XV, while Johnathan Eloff, Boqwana and Lavela Pongolo could earn their first appearances from the bench.

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg leads reshuffled Bulls side

With Nama Xaba unavailable through injury, experienced lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will captain the side. He partners Sintu Manjezi in the second row, while Beling joins Maake and Theron in a youthful loose trio.

Hendre Schoeman starts alongside Keagan Johannes at halfback, with experienced fullback Devon Williams providing leadership in the backline.

Bulls targeting first Currie Cup victory

The Bulls head into the derby after defeats to Boland and Griquas left them at the foot of the Currie Cup table. Saturday's encounter gives several members of South Africa's title-winning Junior Springbok squad an early opportunity to establish themselves at senior provincial level while helping the Bulls search for a turnaround.

The fixture also highlights the growing pathway from the Junior Springboks into top-flight domestic rugby.

Injury-hit Bulls call in Junior Boks reinforcements for their Currie Cup showdown against the Lions as several youngsters prepare for senior opportunities. Image: BlueBullsRugby

Source: Getty Images

Bulls injury crisis worsens ahead of Lions clash

Briefly News previously reported that the Bulls' injury problems had already deepened before naming their team to face the Lions, with three more players ruled out for the rest of the 2026 Currie Cup season.

Captain Nama Xaba, hooker Shaun Schuurmann and centre PA van Niekerk will miss the remainder of the campaign through injury.

Source: Briefly News