March and March members gathered outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Johannesburg on 31 July 2026 following the arrest of activist Bhekimpilo Mbedzi

Mbedzi was detained after posting a video calling for protests against Zimbabwe's Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, facing charges of inciting an unlawful gathering

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said the low turnout from Zimbabweans proved they supported their own government and should return home

Zimbabweans protested outside the Zimbabwean embassy. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Members of the anti-immigration movement Operation Dudula and Zimbabweans gathered outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Johannesburg on 31 July 2026, staging a protest in solidarity with arrested Zimbabwean activist Bhekimpilo Mbedzi.

Mbedzi was detained by Zimbabwean authorities after posting a video on social media calling for demonstrations against Zimbabwe's Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3. He faces a charge of inciting an unlawful gathering, with prosecutors alleging he failed to notify the relevant authorities ahead of the planned protest.

March and March Turns on Zimbabweans After Turnout Disappointment

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who shared footage of the protest on X, expressed frustration at what she described as a poor showing from Zimbabwean nationals. In her post, she wrote:

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"I'm so sorry, Bhekimpilo Mbedzi, we showed up for you and the people of Zimbabwe, but your people didn't."

Ngobese-Zuma used the low attendance to reinforce the movement's stance on immigration, adding:

"If Zimbabweans as a collective didn't protest, it means they are happy with their government; therefore, they must go back and enjoy their government. Illegal Zimbabweans must GO. No documents must be given to Zimbabweans; they love Zimbabwe as it is, and they must go there. ZEPs must GO. South Africa is for South Africans."

The remarks drew sharp responses on social media, with opinion divided over both the protest and Ngobese-Zuma's conclusions.

Watch the protest outside the Zimbabwean Embassy:

Social media reacts to Ngobese-Zuma's post

@Seth_Musings cautioned against drawing early conclusions, writing:

"You are being hasty. March and March is a process, and it took time to grow it into something. First time and you give up? Zim is not SA so ground realities are different. Still the authorities were rattled… let's see how this pans out before expanding inflammatory rhetoric."

@Vodlozanesto was more pointed:

"You hate Zimbabweans with passion, no sane Zimbabwean would march with you. 2 minutes after the march you are back to your factory settings, hatred! Shame on you."

@Iam_FreemanDube wrote:

"Shame, you're clearly having a meltdown. You thought you influenced beyond borders. Utshaye phansi, Sisi. We will solve our problems our own way & not your way."

@tokagiso offered a different perspective, backing the broader strategy:

"This is the way to go: putting pressure on countries' govts to enforce the law of illegal immigration, at this level of pressure, govts will fold & their citizens will be prevented from entering into other countries illegally, all we need is international pressure."

@peterbroggs kept it brief:

"You said they must go back to Zimbabwe, so what's the fuss about?"

Julius Malema slams March and March

In a related article, Briefly News reported on EFF president Julius Malema's criticism of the March and March movement, where he labeled it as tribalistic and unsustainable during an Economic Freedom Fighters press briefing. Malema's remarks expose the ideological rift between his party, which advocates for open borders, and the anti-immigration group, shedding light on a broader debate surrounding nationalism and immigration in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News