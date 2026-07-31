The March and March movement held a demonstration in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday, 30 July 2026

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma talked about the province's Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and her work putting South Africans first

South Africans weighed in on Ngobese-Zuma's speech, sharing varied reactions to her comments about Ramathuba

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma praised Dr Phophi Ramathuba, saying that the Limpopo Premier inspired her activism. Image: @CapricornFMNews/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has praised Dr Phophi Ramathuba, saying that the Limpopo Premier inspired her activism.

Speaking at a March and March demonstration in Polokwane on 30 July 2026, Ngobese-Zuma noted how Ramathuba was all for putting South Africans first. The Premier has faced criticism in the past, with some accusing her of being against March and March.

March and March has been conducting demonstrations across the country, calling for the government to do something about the illegal immigration crisis in the country. The movement has been accused of xenophobia and Afrophobia by some, despite insisting that it was only concerned about undocumented migrants.

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Ngobese-Zuma defends Premier's character

Addressing the crowd in Polokwane, Ngobese-Zuma defended the premier’s character. She pointed to Ramathuba's habit of making unannounced hospital visits late at night as proof of her dedication, contrasting it with that of other provincial leaders.

Ngobese Zuma also disclosed that her own motivation to join the movement stemmed partly from a widely criticised remark Ramathuba made in a hospital, telling a patient that foreign nationals were overstretching the country's resources. Rather than condemn the incident, she framed it as the moment that galvanised her activism.

“The reason I am here is because she invoked something in me that made me stand here today. And for that I am forever going to be grateful to her,” she said.

Calls to collaborate rather than confront

Ngobese-Zuma also appealed for dialogue over confrontation in the province.

She urged marchers to use the momentum of the day's demonstration as a foundation for engagement with the premier's office, rather than ongoing opposition.

How did South Africans weigh in on the video?

Social media users weighed in on Ngobese-Zuma’s comments, sharing varied reactions to it.

@t_chilis wrote:

"She used wisdom here; they say sometimes you must be willing to lose a battle to win a war."

@Mapentle3 observed:

"I see what Jacinta is doing here. She's very intelligent and streetwise, this woman."

@MissLub offered a more straightforward reading:

"In all honesty, she was not strategising in her speech. She was just stating the facts. Phophi is hands-on."

@Mabev90 countered:

"She is not apologising; she is reminding her that you started it first."

@Bhuquza concluded:

"Jacinta is a leader and a strategist. She knows when to concede and when to go full force."

Ngobese-Zuma apologises to Limpopo residents

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Ngobese-Zuma's recent public apology to the people of Limpopo.

The March and March leader addressed previous hurtful remarks made about the province during a demonstration on 30 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News