March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on the threats of violence against Zimbabwean protesters

A Zimbabwean TikToker indicated that she was withdrawing from a planned march, citing fears for her family's safety

South Africans weighed in on Ngobese-Zuma's post, sharing mixed reactions about her thoughts on the situation

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls out the South African government’s silence on issues in Zimbabwe ahead of a planned protest. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has challenged the South African government's silence on issues in Zimbabwe, after a TikToker spoke out about death threats she received over her involvement in a planned march in the country.

The Zimbabwean TikToker known as Mevelo posted a video from inside a car announcing she was pulling out of all involvement in the planned 31 July 2026 protests in Zimbabwe.

Mevelo had been one of the voices urging Zimbabweans, including those in the diaspora, to take part in a peaceful march against the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act No. 3 of 2026, commonly known as CAA3. Critics of the legislation argue it extends presidential power without a public referendum.

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The TikToker even asked citizens to submit their concerns so she could compile them into a formal memorandum for the government and called on skilled volunteers to help organise the event, but has not backed out of any involvement in the planned peaceful protest.

Her recent plea of ‘Please do not murder my family’ drew widespread attention across social media and sparked Ngobese-Zuma into calling on the South African government to do something.

Ngobese-Zuma criticises South African government

In a post on X, the March and March leader pointed to South Africa's vocal support for Palestine and its engagement with the International Criminal Court as evidence of the government's willingness to weigh in on human rights issues beyond its borders. She then questioned why it had said nothing about the reported arrests and intimidation of activists in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

She also called on African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula to speak out about the matter.

How did South Africans react?

Her post attracted a range of views, with some agreeing that South Africa should speak out and others insisting Zimbabwe's internal affairs were not Pretoria's concern.

@tmotloung8808 wrote:

"Most African leaders want to lead their people in this way. Hostility, fear, and intimidation. This is the meaning behind their statement, 'Pan-Africanism, don't speak out, be quiet, or death shall come to you like the wind hitting your skin.' This is the disgusting insight."

@DrMahagane said:

"She can come take refuge in Mzansi. This is what refuge is made for and means. There's a clear threat to her life and that of her family."

@musa_mansa argued:

"Zimbabweans must stop being such cowards. They must carry on with the march."

@CdeMuparadzi pushed back:

"Who gave you the mandate to call the South African government in affairs of another nation? Her family will be safe; she just has to stay in her lane."

@ghettostar_22 told Ngobese-Zuma directly:

"Jacinta, my sister, you are losing the plot. Let's be honest right now. These same Zimbabweans you want to help don't respect our country. How do we even help people who don't want to be helped?"

@ManeneTeeor added:

"Zimbabwe is a sovereign country, and SA can't do anything about it; let the hard workers solve their own problems."

Ngobese-Zuma questions how Chidimma Adetshina returned to the country

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Ngobese-Zuma's questioning of Chidimma Adetshina's return to South Africa following a reported ban by the Department of Home Affairs.

The public backlash included concerns regarding the legality of her presence in the country and raised unsettling questions about the efficacy of immigration regulations.

Source: Briefly News