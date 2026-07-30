Derick Hougaard has shared a fundraising appeal after opening up about difficult financial circumstances

The former Springbok's health battles continue to shape life after rugby in unexpected ways

Supporters are already responding as more details emerge about the campaign

Derick Hougaard asks South Africans for help. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok Derick Hougaard has shared a GoFundMe campaign after opening up about financial difficulties following years of health challenges. On 28 July 2026, the retired rugby player encouraged supporters to back the fundraiser, saying, "Every little bit helps," as donations slowly began coming in.

Derick Hougaard shares GoFundMe appeal

The "Together for Derick Hougaard" campaign was created by supporter Lizelle Gers. According to the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser aims to help the former Springbok settle outstanding expenses that accumulated during his lengthy illness and recovery.

Lizelle Gers wrote:

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"If each of us contributes just a little, together we can make a meaningful difference. No donation is too small."

At the time of writing, the campaign had raised AUD$60 (about R700) towards its AUD$28,000 (about R327,000) target from two donors.

Health struggles left former Springbok under pressure

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Hougaard's prolonged stay in intensive care and rehabilitation left him struggling to keep up with financial commitments. The fundraiser states:

"Thankfully, Derick has recovered and is healthy again, but the financial burden from that difficult period remains."

Hougaard has largely remained out of the public eye since his serious health setback in 2023.

Rugby supporters rally behind Derick Hougaard

The campaign also encourages those unable to donate to help by sharing the fundraiser. Lizelle Gers added:

"Together, we can show Derick that he's not facing this journey alone."

The fundraiser remains active as supporters slowly continue to respond to the appeal.

Derick Hougaard's rugby career and health battles

Briefly News previously reported that concern grew after former Springbok Derick Hougaard shared a cryptic Facebook message saying only "a miracle" could help him.

The former flyhalf enjoyed a glittering career, rising to fame with the Blue Bulls before earning eight Test caps for the Springboks and helping the Bulls lift their first Super Rugby title in 2007.

However, injuries brought his playing career to an early end in 2015.

Source: Briefly News