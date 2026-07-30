Derick Hougaard Shares GoFundMe As Former Springbok Asks for Support During Financial Struggles
- Derick Hougaard has shared a fundraising appeal after opening up about difficult financial circumstances
- The former Springbok's health battles continue to shape life after rugby in unexpected ways
- Supporters are already responding as more details emerge about the campaign
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Former Springbok Derick Hougaard has shared a GoFundMe campaign after opening up about financial difficulties following years of health challenges. On 28 July 2026, the retired rugby player encouraged supporters to back the fundraiser, saying, "Every little bit helps," as donations slowly began coming in.
Derick Hougaard shares GoFundMe appeal
The "Together for Derick Hougaard" campaign was created by supporter Lizelle Gers. According to the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser aims to help the former Springbok settle outstanding expenses that accumulated during his lengthy illness and recovery.
Lizelle Gers wrote:
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"If each of us contributes just a little, together we can make a meaningful difference. No donation is too small."
At the time of writing, the campaign had raised AUD$60 (about R700) towards its AUD$28,000 (about R327,000) target from two donors.
Health struggles left former Springbok under pressure
According to the GoFundMe campaign, Hougaard's prolonged stay in intensive care and rehabilitation left him struggling to keep up with financial commitments. The fundraiser states:
"Thankfully, Derick has recovered and is healthy again, but the financial burden from that difficult period remains."
Hougaard has largely remained out of the public eye since his serious health setback in 2023.
Rugby supporters rally behind Derick Hougaard
The campaign also encourages those unable to donate to help by sharing the fundraiser. Lizelle Gers added:
"Together, we can show Derick that he's not facing this journey alone."
The fundraiser remains active as supporters slowly continue to respond to the appeal.
Derick Hougaard's rugby career and health battles
Briefly News previously reported that concern grew after former Springbok Derick Hougaard shared a cryptic Facebook message saying only "a miracle" could help him.
The former flyhalf enjoyed a glittering career, rising to fame with the Blue Bulls before earning eight Test caps for the Springboks and helping the Bulls lift their first Super Rugby title in 2007.
However, injuries brought his playing career to an early end in 2015.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).