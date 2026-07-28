New Zealand radio personality Mark Watson claimed Rassie Erasmus' Springboks would manufacture stoppages to slow down the All Blacks

Watson pointed to Ireland's tactics at Eden Park as a blueprint he expects South Africa to replicate in the series

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie confirmed his staff would raise the issue of time-wasting with match officials

New Zealand radio personality Mark Watson has levelled a sharp accusation at the Springboks ahead of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, claiming South Africa's world champions intend to slow the game down through deliberate and dishonest means, including faking injuries.

Watson made the remarks on Sports Nations NZ, targeting both the tactics he expects from Rassie Erasmus' side and the officiating standard he believes will be required to counter them.

Watson targets Springbok tactics

Watson claimed South Africa are likely to use deliberate stoppages to disrupt the rhythm of the upcoming series against New Zealand, arguing that slowing the game down will be central to the Springboks' tactics against an All Blacks side renowned for its speed and endurance.

According to Watson, he expects to see a range of time-consuming incidents, including players appearing to suffer injuries or equipment issues such as contact lenses needing attention. He suggested these interruptions would be used to allow the Springboks time to recover and regain their energy before play resumes.

Watson referenced Ireland's tactics during the All Blacks' victory at Eden Park, saying he believes South Africa could adopt a similar approach. He urged match officials to remain alert throughout the eight-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series and insisted referees must not be influenced by what he described as unnecessary delays.

He concluded by claiming the Springboks are experts at operating within the laws while stretching them to their limits, arguing they are likely to exploit grey areas in the game despite remaining technically within the rules.

Rennie stays measured on tactics

Watson's comments were framed around the All Blacks' attacking identity under head coach Dave Rennie, who took over from Scott Robertson and has placed tempo at the heart of his coaching philosophy.

"We play an expansive style of rugby. No side in the world can keep up with us in the way we play, our fitness and our athleticism, and that is our DNA," Watson said.

During the announcement of a 44-man All Blacks squad on Monday, Rennie chose not to engage with Watson's claims directly. He did, however, confirm that his coaching staff would take the matter of time-wasting up with match officials ahead of the series.

Source: Briefly News