Who is Emma D'Arcy's partner, and what is their sexuality?

Emma D'Arcy is a non-binary English actor and stage performer using they/them pronouns. They are known for starring in House of Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Truth Seekers as Astrid, and Wanderlust as Naomi Richards. Who are they dating in 2023? Find out more about Emma D'Arcy's partner.

The House of Dragons star is allegedly dating English director Thomas May Bailey (C). Photo: Emma Darcy Brasil on Twitter, Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

D'Arcy gained widespread recognition when they were introduced in House of Dragon season 1, episode six, as the older version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The HBO fantasy drama series is a prequel to Game of Thrones that premiered on HBO in August 2022. D'Arcy's performance received critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

Emma D'Arcy's partner's profile and bio summary

Full name Thomas May Bailey Place of birth United Kingdom Nationality English Gender Male Pronouns He/him Relationship status Dating Partner Actor Emma D'Arcy Profession Director, writer Social media Twitter Instagram Known for Being actor Emma D'Arcy's partner

Is Emma D'Arcy gay?

The English actor is yet to open up regarding their sexual orientation. However, they are in a relationship with a male who uses he/him pronouns.

Is Emma D'Arcy part of the LGBTQ?

The House of Dragon star is a member and vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as non-binary. Emma D'Arcy's pronouns are they/them.

Emma is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Who is Emma D'Arcy's partner?

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that their partner helped them prepare for the House of Dragons audition but did not reveal the person's identity. They have since been rumoured to be dating Thomas May Bailey, an English theatre director and writer.

The two have been linked by fans who spotted Bailey's Twitter and Instagram activity is filled with content relating to D'Arcy. They also attended the House of Dragons premiere together. Neither the actor nor Thomas has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship.

Emma D'Arcy's partner's career

Thomas' short film, The Talent, is currently in post-production. He previously worked as an assistant to British director Carrie Cracknell on Netflix's Persuasion (2022), a feature film adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.

Emma D'Arcy's boyfriend directed the video to Grumpy Patrick's song If You're in the Neighbourhood. Bailey also wrote and directed six micro-shorts for Identity Drama School's Filmcase programme supported by Netflix.

Bailey took the National Theatre Studio Director's Course in 2020 and has been a theatre director for eight years. Some of his productions include Callisto: a queer epic, Romeo and Juliet, Mrs Dalloway, The Pillowman, and Rehearsing for Planet B. He was a resident assistant director at the Donmar Warehouse from 2019 to 2020.

Thomas May Bailey (C) has been working as a theatre director for eight years. Photo: @willowsberry on Twitter, Lia Toby on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma D'Arcy's partner's net worth

According to various online sources, Thomas May Bailey has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million. His primary source of income is his work as a film and theatre director.

How old is Emma D'Arcy?

The House of Dragon actor was born on 27th June 1992 in Enfield, London, England. They are 30 years old in 2023, and their zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why was Emma D'Arcy replaced?

The House of Dragons' young cast members were replaced in season 1, episode 6 due to a time jump in the drama's events. Emma D'Arcy replaced Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke replaced Emily Carey as Allicent Hightower.

Emma D'Arcy joined HBO's House of Dragons in season 1, episode six. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy's partner, Thomas May Bailey, continues to receive widespread recognition as fans' interest in Emma's personal life grows. D'Arcy's career had a breakthrough in 2022, thanks to her spectacular performance in House of Dragons.

READ ALSO: What happened to Freddie Simpson from A League of Their Own? The untold story

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Freddie Simpson. She is a former actress known for her role as pitcher Ellen Sue Gotlander in the 1992 film, A League of Their Own. Freddie disappeared from the limelight in the early 2000s to focus on another career. Check the article for more on what she is doing today.

Source: Briefly News