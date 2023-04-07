Is Jeffrey Marsh a certified life coach? Details into the life of the activist

Jeffrey Marsh, an American activist, writer, artist and social media personality, rose to prominence for making viral videos on Instagram and TikTok. Jeffrey identifies as non-binary, addressing LGBTQ issues, mental health and personal development. In 2016, CBS described Marsh as 'the internet's most beloved anti-bully.'

Marsh interviewed several celebrities, including Zachary Quinto and J.J. Abrams, on the red carpet at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards.

As chronicled in How To Be You, Jeffrey studied Zen Buddhism for over 20 years with a San Fransisco monastery. Thanks to his outspoken character, Jeffrey has garnered a massive fanbase across all his social media accounts.

Jeffrey Marsh's profile summary and bio

Full name Jeffrey Marsh Nickname Jeffrey Gender Non-binary Pronouns They/them Date of birth 7 July 1977 Age 46 years (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace York, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Buddhist Education University of the Arts Net worth $1 - $5 million Marital status In a relationship Profession Social media personality, activist, writer and author Instagram Website TikTok Facebook Twitter YouTube

How old is Jeffrey Marsh?

Jeffrey Marsh (aged 46 as of 2023) was born on 7 July 1977 in York, Pennsylvania, USA. The Instagram sensation holds American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Marsh's Vines usually feature an affirming or empowering statement delivered directly to the camera, or a song, joke, or dance.

Jeffrey Marsh's family

Marsh has yet to reveal information about siblings and parents. In interviews, it was announced a rough childhood was experienced due to misunderstanding sexuality.

Education

Jeffrey attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. In New York City, a career was pursued in cabaret performance.

What are Jeffrey Marsh's pronouns?

The TikTok star is non-binary and uses they/them as a pronoun and "Mx" as a gender-neutral title.

Jeffrey Marsh's partner

The author met his partner Jeff and married on Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although online sources are curious to know more about Jeff, little is known about him as he prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle.

Is Jeffrey Marsh a certified life coach?

The writer is a licensed life coach in California and a precepted facilitator in the Soto Zen tradition of Buddhism. Over 20 years with a Buddhist monastery was spent in San Fransisco.

Live performance and cabaret

After college, as a local performing artist, Marsh hosted a weekly cabaret at L'Etage. In 2012, he was appointed to create a performance art piece honouring Richard Simmons at the Museum of Art and Design.

Social media personality

Jeffrey is an LGBTQ activist who, through social media, is changing minds and perceptions in parts of the world where people may not encounter a queer person on a day-to-day basis. As a social media ambassador, awareness to queer identity is raised.

Author

Marsh is a regular contributor to The Huffington Post. In August 2016, their book, How to Be You, a letter to his 11-year-old self was released. Following the book's success, Jeffrey became a regular contributing writer for Time magazine.

Jeffrey Marsh is an LGBTQ advocate and activist, working to create awareness of this marginalized group. Since 2007, Jeff has been sharing inspirational posts, podcasts, videos, and talks about LGBTQ topics.

