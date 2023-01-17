Top 40 richest singers in the world as of 2024 and their net worth
Musicians diversify their sources of revenue to build sustainable and financially stable careers. Most make money via record sales, royalties, live performances, and online streaming platforms. Meanwhile, some artists take a step further by venturing into businesses within or outside the music industry. Discover below the world's richest singers and their net worth.
This article lists the world's highest-grossing music artists based on their estimated net worth. The piece derives information about their current net worth approximations from reliable online sources like Forbes, Investoepdia, and Celebritynetworth websites.
Who is the richest singers in the world?
The world's wealthiest singers understand that diversification is the key to maintaining a music career. So, instead of only relying on singing, some establish their own record labels, while others become songwriters, dancers, etc. This article lists artists who are highly successful as a result of doing most of these things. Some of these musicians are:
|Rank
|Singer's name
|Estimated net worth
|1.
|Jay-Z
|$2.5 billion
|2.
|Rihanna
|$1.7 billion
|3.
|Paul McCartney
|$1.2 billion
|4.
|Taylor Swift
|$1.1 billion
|5.
|Herb Albert
|$850 million
|6.
|Madonna
|$850 million
|7.
|P. Diddy
|$800 million
|8.
|Celine Dion
|$800 million
|9.
|Selena Gomez
|$800 million
|10.
|Beyoncé Knowles
|$800 million
|11.
|Bono
|$700 million
|12.
|Elton John
|$650 million
|13.
|Dolly Parton
|$650 million
|14.
|Bruce Springsteen
|$650 million
|15.
|Julio Iglesias
|$600 million
|16.
|Sting
|$550 million
|17.
|Gloria Estefan
|$500 million
|18.
|Dr. Dre
|$500 million
|19.
|Mick Jagger
|$500 million
|20.
|Victoria Beckham
|$450 million
Any artist can become a billionaire or multimillionaires regardless of the music genres they specialize in. The following list of the richest singers in the world confirms this statement. The list comprises rock stars, country singers, pop stars, rappers, etc:
40. Ed Sheeran ($200 million)
- Full name: Edward Christopher Sheeran
- Birthdate: 17 February 1991
- Age: 33 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Halifax, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer and songwriter
- Spouse: Cherry Seaborn (2019 – present)
- Children: 2
Ed Sheeran has garnered a net worth of $200 million. He can easily earn $70 – $100 million in a given year when he is touring. Ed started recording music in 2004 and has sold over 150 million records. He has been nominated for over 300 awards and has won 115.
39. Lionel Richie ($200 million)
- Full name: Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.
- Birthdate: 20 June 1949
- Age: 74 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Tuskegee, Alabama, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and TV personality
- Spouse: Diane Alexander (1995 – 2004), Brenda Harvey-Richie (1975 – 1993)
- Children: 3
The Commodores' former songwriter/lead vocalist began his solo career in the early 1980s. During his solo career, Richie became one of the most successful balladeers of the 1980s. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Lionel Richie's net worth is approximately $200 million. He made $10 million as a judge during his first season on American Idol in 2019.
38. Justin Timberlake ($250 million)
- Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake
- Birthdate: 31 January 1981
- Age: 43 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
- Spouse: Jessica Biel (m. 2012 – present)
- Children: 2
Justin Timberlake is apparently worth $250 million. He achieved fame through the NSYNC boy band before going solo in 1998. He has sold over 88 million records alone and over 70 million units with his former band. In May 2022, Justin sold his catalog of around 200 songs for about $100 million. He has also invested in 901 Tequila, the William Rast clothing line, a string of co-owned restaurants, and Myspace.com. In a typical recent year, Timberlake earns more than $50 million from his endeavors.
37. Pharrell Williams ($250 million)
- Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
- Birthdate: 5 April 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States
- Occupation(s): Record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, and fashion designer
- Spouse: Helen Lasichanh (2013 – present)
- Children: 4
Pharrell is allegedly worth $250 million and earns an estimated $22 million yearly from his music and businesses. He began doing music with his longtime friend, Chad Hugo, in the early 90s as The Neptunes duo. In 2006, Williams released his debut solo album, In My Mind. When he is not making music, Pharrell designs furniture, runs a clothing line and a teen-oriented entertainment website, and serves as the Creative Director for KarmaloopTV online.
36. Eminem ($250 million)
- Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
- Birthdate: 17 October 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States
- Occupation(s): Rapper, producer, and actor
- Spouse: Kim Scott (2006 – 2006), Kim Scott (1999 – 2001)
- Children: 3
Eminem has an estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records. He broke racial barriers for the acceptance of white rappers in hip-hop between the late 1990s and early 2000s. The rapper has won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, and 17 Billboard Music Awards. Eminem's net worth is around $250 million, and he makes around $20 million annually.
35. Drake ($250 million)
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Birthdate: 24 October 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Toronto, Canada
- Occupation(s): Actor, producer, and rapper
- Children: 1
Drake has amassed wealth worth around $250 million from his music career of over two decades. His first three albums, Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), and Nothing Was the Same (2013), topped the US Billboard 200 and Canadian Albums Chart. In May 2022, he resigned from Universal Music Group and got paid between $360 million and $400 million before taxes. Drake's music catalog alone generated $50 million annually for the company.
34. George Strait ($300 million)
- Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.
- Birthdate: 18 May 1952
- Age: 71 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Poteet, Texas, United States
- Occupation(s): Country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer
- Spouse: Norma Strait (1971 – present)
- Children: 2
George Strait has a net worth of about $300 million. He is one of the most successful country musicians of the recent decades. Strait is credited for pioneering the neotraditional country style in the 1980s.
33. Justin Bieber ($300 million)
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Birthdate: 1 March 1994
- Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada
- Occupation(s): Singer and actor
- Spouse: Hailey Bieber (2018 – present)
Justin Bieber's net worth is estimated at $300 million. In 2023, he sold his catalog's publishing rights to Hipgnosis for over $200 million. The deal excluded Bieber's master recordings and copyrights owned by his record company, Universal Music Group. Bieber has partnered with brands like Proactive, Walmart, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Schmidt's Naturals, etc. He also owns a clothing brand called Drew House and has released several fragrances.
32. Katy Perry ($340 million)
- Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
- Birthdate: 25 October 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and television personality
- Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 – 2012)
- Children: 1
Katy Perry's net worth is around $340 million. She has sold over 143 million records worldwide and all of her studio albums released under Capitol have each surpassed a billion streams on Spotify. Katy sold her music rights to Carlyle-backed Litmus Music for reportedly $225 million in January 2023. The deal saw her wealth take off like a firework.
31. Mariah Carey ($340 million)
- Full name: Mariah Carey
- Birthdate: 27 March 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Huntington, New York, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress
- Spouse: Nick Cannon (2008 – 2016), Tommy Mottola (1993 – 1998)
- Children: 2
Carey has an estimated net worth of $350 million. She has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Mariah was paid $50 million to produce one album for Virgin Records and $18 million to appear on one season of American Idol. After leaving Virgin, she signed a $24 million, five-album deal with Island Records and in 2015, she signed a $30 million contract to undertake a two-year Las Vegas residency. So far, Carey has made $60-100 million in royalties from All I Want for Christmas.
30. Ringo Starr ($350 million)
- Full name: Sir Richard Starkey MBE
- Birthdate: 7 July 1940
- Age: 83 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Musician, songwriter and actor
- Spouse: Barbara Bach (1981– present), Maureen Starkey Tigrett (1965 – 1975)
- Children: 3
Ringo Starr gained fame as a drummer and an occasional lead vocalist of the Beatles. He has worked consistently since the band's breakup, releasing numerous albums as a solo artist and with his All-Starr Band band. Currently, Ringo's fortune amounts to about $350 million.
29. Cher ($360 million)
- Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
- Birthdate: 20 May 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: El Centro, California, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, and television personality
- Spouse: Gregg Allman (1975 – 1979), Sonny Bono (1964 – 1975)
- Children: 2
Cher's net worth is valued at $360 million. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She and her then-husband, Sonny Bono, rose to fame in 1960s through their folk rock band, Sonny & Cher. Her first solo hit singles, Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) and You Better Sit Down Kids, were written by Sonny Bono.
28. Trisha Yearwood ($400 million)
- Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood
- Birthdate: 19 September 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Monticello, Georgia, United States
- Occupation(s): Country singer and actress
- Spouse: Garth Brooks (2005 – present), Robert Reynolds (1994 – 1999), Christopher Latham (1987 – 1991)
- Children: 3
Trisha Yearwood's $400 million net worth (approximation) is combined with that of her husband, country singer Garth Brooks. She rose to fame with her 1991 debut single, She's in Love with the Boy. Its corresponding self-titled debut album sold over two million copies.
27. Johnny Mathis ($400 million)
- Full name: John Royce Mathis
- Birthdate: 30 September 1935
- Age: 88 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Gilmer, Texas, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer
Johnny Mathis has sold over 360 million records worldwide. Also, dozens of his albums have achieved gold or platinum status, with almost 73 singles making it to the Billboard charts. Mathis' wealth is around $400 million and he has never been married.
26. Shania Twain ($400 million)
- Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain
- Birthdate: 28 August 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Windsor, Canada
- Occupation(s): Country singer and songwriter
- Spouse: Frédéric Thiébaud (2011 – present), Robert John Lange (1993 – 2010)
- Children: 1
Shania Twain's net worth is around $400 million. The Canadian star has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Additionally, the singer has won five Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards.
25. Jennifer Lopez ($400 million)
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
- Birthdate: 24 July 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: The Bronx, New York, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, dancer, TV producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman
- Spouse: Ben Affleck (2022 – present), Marc Anthony (2004 – 2014), Cris Judd (2001 – 2003), Ojani Noa (1997 – 1998)
- Children: 2
J.Lo is one of Hollywood's A-list celebrities, with a career spanning over 25 years and having sold over 80 million records. Her Las Vegas residency concert grossed over $100 million in ticket sales between 2016 and 2018. Lopez has also been featured in films grossing millions of US dollars. In 2021, she signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce movies and TV shows through Nuyorican Productions. Her fortune is worth around $400 million.
24. Garth Brooks ($400 million)
- Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks
- Birthdate: 7 February 1962
- Age: 62 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
- Occupation(s): Country singer and songwriter
- Spouse: Trisha Yearwood (2005 – present), Sandy Mahl (1986 – 2001)
- Children: 3
Troyal and his wife, country artist Trisha Yearwood, have a combined net worth of $400 million, but much of it ($300 – $350 million) comes from Troyal's career. He is the only artist in music history to have released nine albums certified Diamond by the RIAA (surpassing the Beatles' record of six). The singer has won several awards, including two Grammy Awards and 17 American Music Awards.
23. Barbra Streisand ($400 million)
- Full name: Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand
- Birthdate: 24 April 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, songwriter, and film & TV producer and director
- Spouse: James Brolin (1998 – present), Elliott Gould (1963 – 1971)
- Children: 1
Streisand is among the most successful artists in history, having achieved 52 gold and 32 platinum albums and 10 Grammy Awards. She began singing in nightclubs and Broadway theaters in the early 1960s. Today, Streisand has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Moreover, her 2006 American Streisand: The Tour grossed $92,457,062. Streisand's net worth is estimated at $400 million, and she earns between $60 and 80 million annually.
22. Ye ($400 million)
- Full name: Ye
- Birthdate: 8 June 1977
- Age: 46 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Occupation(s): Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur
- Spouse: Bianca Censori (2022 – present), Kim Kardashian (2014 – 2022)
- Children: 4
Ye's net worth is estimated at $500 million. In 2020, he showed documents proving he was a billionaire. Two years later, Adidas ended his Yeezy sneakers partnership (about $1.5 billion) with him. His collaborations with Gap and Balenciaga, were also terminated. He is left with cash and liquid investments (roughly $100 million), his music catalog ($130 million), and his 5% stake ($128 million) in Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear company.
21. Jon Bon Jovi ($410 million)
- Full name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.
- Birthdate: 2 March 1962
- Age: 62 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor
- Spouse: Dorothea Hurley (1989 – present)
- Children: 4
John is famous as the frontman for Bon Jovi, which he co-founded in 1983. It is one of the most successful rock bands of all time. Bongiovi has released 15 studio albums with his band and two solo albums. In the 1990s, he started an acting career. The singer is also the founder and former majority owner of the Arena Football League (AFL) team, the Philadelphia Soul. He has accumulated a net worth of about $410 million.
20. Victoria Beckham ($450 million)
- Full name: Victoria Caroline Beckham
- Birthdate: 17 April 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Harlow, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer, fashion designer, and television personality
- Spouse: David Beckham (1999 – present)
- Children: 3
Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls, an all-female pop group, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. The group sold over 80 million record copies worldwide. They broke up in 2000 to focus on their solo careers. Today, Victoria is an accredited actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, in addition to being a solo singer. She has a combined net worth of $450 million with her husband David Beckham.
19. Mick Jagger ($500 million)
- Full name: Michael Philip Jagger
- Birthdate: 26 July 1943
- Age: 80 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Dartford, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer
- Spouse: Bianca Jagger (1971 – 1978)
- Children: 8
Mick Jagger has been the lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones since 1962. He has written most of the band's songs alongside lead guitarist Keith Richards. His career has spanned over six decades and his guitar style has been the Rolling Stones' trademark throughout the band's career. Jagger's fortune amounts to $500 million. In the 2000s, he co-founded a film production company, Jagged Films.
18. Dr. Dre ($500 million)
- Full name: Andre Romell Young
- Birthdate: 18 February 1965
- Age: 59 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Compton, California, United States
- Occupation(s): Rapper, actor, entrepreneur and producer
- Spouse: Nicole Young (1996 – 2021)
- Children: 9
Dr. Dre was the producer of the NWA rap group before venturing into business. Through his label, Aftermath Entertainment, he discovered rappers 2Pac, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, T.I., and 50 Cent. Dr. Dre's fortune stands at $500 million. He has sold hundreds of millions of albums and singles during his career, sold his brand Beats By Dr. Dre to Apple for $3 billion, and sold his catalog for $200 million. The mogul owns approximately $80 million worth of real estate.
17. Gloria Estefan ($500 million)
- Full name: Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García
- Birthdate: 1 September 1957
- Age: 66 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Havana, Cuba
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, and businesswoman
- Spouse: Emilio Estefan (1978 – present)
- Children: 2
Gloria Estefan has had 38 number-one hits across the Billboard charts. She has also won seven Grammy Awards and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Estefan's record sales exceed 100 million worldwide. Her fortune amounts to around $500 million.
16. Sting ($550 million)
- Full name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
- Birthdate: 2 October 1951
- Age: 72 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Wallsend, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, activist, and actor
- Spouse: Trudie Styler (1992 – present), Frances Tomelty (1976 – 1984)
- Children: 6
Sting was the frontman, songwriter, and bassist for The Police band from 1977 until their breakup in 1986. He has received 17 Grammy Awards as a solo musician and a member of the Police band and sold over 100 million records as a solo artist. The singer's net worth is about $550 million. In February 2022, he sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million.
15. Julio Iglesias ($600 million)
- Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva
- Birthdate: 23 September 1943
- Age: 80 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Madrid, Spain
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter and former professional footballer
- Spouse: Miranda Rijnsburger (2010 – present), Isabel Preysler (1971 – 1979)
- Children: 9
Julio Iglesias has recorded 80 albums and sold over 150 million copies in 14 languages. He also has over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records. It is estimated that during his career, Julio has performed in over 5,000 concerts for over 60 million people on five continents. His net worth is around $600 million.
14. Bruce Springsteen ($650 million)
- Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
- Birthdate: 23 September 1949
- Age: 74 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States
- Occupation(s): Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist
- Spouse: Patti Scialfa (1991 – present), Julianne Phillips (1985 – 1989)
- Children: 3
Bruce Springsteen has had tremendous success over the years as a solo artist and the E Street Band leader. His net worth is around $650 million. Springsteen annual earnings can top $80 million when on tour in any given year.
13. Dolly Parton ($650 million)
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Birthdate: 19 January 1946
- Age: 78 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States
- Occupation(s): Country singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist
- Spouse: Carl Thomas Dean (1966 – present)
Dolly Parton's career spans over fifty years. So far, she has sold over 100 million records and released 44 career top-10 country albums and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. Twenty-five of her singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts. Dolly Parton's wealth amounts to $650 million.
12. Elton John ($650 million)
- Full name: Elton Hercules John
- Birthdate: 25 March 1947
- Age: 76 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Pinner, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer, pianist, and composer
- Spouse: David Furnish (2005 – 2014, 2014 – present), Renate Blauel (1984 – 1988)
- Children: 2
Elton John's net worth is roughly $650 million. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide and has over fifty top-40 hits on the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100. His songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin is one of the most successful in history.
11. Bono ($700 million)
- Full name: Paul David Hewson
- Birthdate: 10 May 1960
- Age: 63 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
- Occupation(s): Singer, investor, and political activist
- Spouse: Ali Hewson (1982 – present)
- Children: 4
Bono has a net worth of around $700 million. He is famous for being the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2 since 1976. Besides music, he is a well-known anti-AIDS and poverty activist in Africa.
10. Beyoncé Knowles ($800 million)
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Birthdate: 4 September 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman
- Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 – present)
- Children: 3
According to Forbes, Beyoncé's net worth shot by nearly $300 million in 2023, reaching a stunning $800 million. She was the lead singer of the Destiny’s Child group before going solo. With 22 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé is among the most nominated artists in Grammy history.
9. Selena Gomez ($800 million)
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Birthdate: 22 July 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, producer, songwriter, and businesswoman
Selena Gomez began her career as a child actress, starring in the children's television series Barney & Friends. She was signed to Hollywood Records at 16 years old. Gomez is estimated to be worth $800 million. The vast majority of her net worth comes from her makeup company, Rare Beauty, which generated at least $100 million in revenue in 2022. The singer has also had numerous brand endorsements, including Puma ($30 million) and Coach ($10 million).
8. Celine Dion ($800 million)
- Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion
- Birthdate: 30 March 1968
- Age: 55 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Charlemagne, Canada
- Occupation(s): Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist
- Spouse: René Angélil (1994 – 2016)
- Children: 1
Celine Dion's net worth is estimated at $800 million. The Canadian is among the greatest and best-selling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She is noted for her powerful and technically skilled vocals.
7. P. Diddy ($800 million)
- Full name: Sean Love Combs
- Birthdate: 4 November 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Harlem, New York, United States
- Occupation(s): Rapper, record executive/producer, entrepreneur, and designer
- Children: 5
Puff Daddy is one of the richest singers of all time, but he has never been a billionaire. His net worth is around $800 million. The rapper has made wealth from his sprawling business empire, music royalties, and investments with brands such as Ciroq vodka and DeLeon tequila. P. Diddy has children but has never been married.
6. Madonna ($850 million)
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Birthdate: 16 August 1958
- Age: 65 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and actress
- Spouse: Guy Ritchie (2000 – 2008), Sean Penn (1985 – 1989)
- Children: 4
Madonna is among the world's best-selling artists, having sold over 300 million records. She is a seven-time Grammy Awards winner. Madonna's net worth is approximately $850 million, and she became the first woman ever to accumulate $1 billion in concert revenue.
5. Herb Albert ($850 million)
- Full name: Herb Alpert
- Birthdate: 31 March 1935
- Age: 88 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Occupation(s): Trumpeter
- Spouse: Lani Hall (1974 – present), Sharon Mae Lubin (1956 – 1971)
- Children: 3
Herb Alpert led the Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass band in the 1960s. Most of his albums landed on the US Billboard 200 chart. Most of Alpert's $850 million net worth is from A&M Records, which he co-founded with Jerry Moss. He sold PolyGram for $500 million and later earned an extra $200 million payout after suing the entertainment company.
4. Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion)
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Birthdate: 13 December 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
- Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur
Taylor Swift is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion. She began professional songwriting at 14 and has been giving her fans back-to-back record-breaking albums and hits. While her music influences the American music industry, popular culture, and politics, her life is a subject of widespread media coverage.
3. Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion)
- Full name: James Paul McCartney
- Birthdate: 18 June 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Occupation(s): Singer and songwriter
- Spouse: Nancy Shevell (2011 – present), Heather Mills (2002 – 2008), Linda McCartney (1969 – 1998)
- Children: 5
Paul McCartney has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He played bass guitar for the Beatles between 1960 and 1970. Moreover, Paul shared primary songwriting and lead vocal duties with fellow band member John Lennon (now late). After the Beatles broke up, he formed the Wings band and later ventured into a solo career.
2. Rihanna ($1.7 billion)
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Birthdate: 20 February 1988
- Age: 36 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Saint Michael, Barbados
- Occupation(s): Singer, businesswoman, and actress
- Partner: A$AP Rocky (2020 – present)
- Children: 2
Rihanna's net worth of $1.7 billion places her among the wealthiest self-made billionaires. Much of her fortune is from Fenty Beauty’s value, which she owns 50%. The rest is from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty – valued at an estimated $270 million.
1. Jay-Z ($2.5 billion)
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Birthdate: 4 December 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Occupation(s): Rapper, record producer, songwriter, and businessman
- Spouse: Beyoncé (2008 – present)
- Children: 3
Jay-Z's net worth is roughly $2.5 billion. The rapper has 13 studio albums and has sold about 33.5 million copies. His music catalog is worth an estimated $75 million. With his wife Beyoncé, they have a combined net worth of $3 billion. Jay-Z has amassed wealth through his music catalog, tours, liquor businesses, record labels, real estate, and other business ventures. He owns equity in SpaceX, Oatly, Ethos, Uber, and Sweetgreen, and together with Beyoncé, they co-own at least $150m in global real estate.
Who is the richest singer in the world?
Jay-Z is the world's richest singer, with a net worth of round $2.5 billion. In February 2023, he sold half of his 50% stake in D'Usse cognac to Bacardi. Before the sale, Jay-Z's net worth was $1.3 billion. Together with his wife Beyoncé, the couple has a combined net worth of about $3 billion.
Who is the richest singer in the world?
Billionaires Jay-Z ($2.5 billion), Rihanna ($1.7 billion), Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion), and Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion) are the world's richest singers today.
Who is the highest-paid singer in the world?
Jay-Z tops the list of the world's highest-paid musicians, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. His annual income of about $150 million comes from his music catalog, tours, record labels, real estate, and other business investments.
Who is the richest artist in Africa?
Youssou N'Dour from Senegal is the richest artist in Africa, with a net worth of about $145 million.
Who is the richest artist in South Africa?
Black Coffee is the richest artist in South Africa with a net worth of about $60 million.
Who is the richest rapper in South Africa?
The late AKA was the richest rapper in South Africa with an estimated net worth of $12 million.
Who is the richest person in South Africa?
Johann Rupert is South Africa's richest person, with a net worth of $10.3 million (about R175 billion).
The richest singers in the world have combined music with entrepreneurship and other sources of income to boost revenue. This article cannot list all billionaires and multimillionaires who started as musicians. Therefore, it only focuses on those who are globally famous and do not mind revealing their wealth to the public.
