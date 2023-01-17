Top 40 richest singers in the world as of 2024 and their net worth

Musicians diversify their sources of revenue to build sustainable and financially stable careers. Most make money via record sales, royalties, live performances, and online streaming platforms. Meanwhile, some artists take a step further by venturing into businesses within or outside the music industry. Discover below the world's richest singers and their net worth.

This article lists the world's highest-grossing music artists based on their estimated net worth. The piece derives information about their current net worth approximations from reliable online sources like Forbes, Investoepdia, and Celebritynetworth websites.

Who is the richest singers in the world?

The world's wealthiest singers understand that diversification is the key to maintaining a music career. So, instead of only relying on singing, some establish their own record labels, while others become songwriters, dancers, etc. This article lists artists who are highly successful as a result of doing most of these things. Some of these musicians are:

Rank Singer's name Estimated net worth 1. Jay-Z $2.5 billion 2. Rihanna $1.7 billion 3. Paul McCartney $1.2 billion 4. Taylor Swift $1.1 billion 5. Herb Albert $850 million 6. Madonna $850 million 7. P. Diddy $800 million 8. Celine Dion $800 million 9. Selena Gomez $800 million 10. Beyoncé Knowles $800 million 11. Bono $700 million 12. Elton John $650 million 13. Dolly Parton $650 million 14. Bruce Springsteen $650 million 15. Julio Iglesias $600 million 16. Sting $550 million 17. Gloria Estefan $500 million 18. Dr. Dre $500 million 19. Mick Jagger $500 million 20. Victoria Beckham $450 million

‌Any artist can become a billionaire or multimillionaires regardless of the music genres they specialize in. The following list of the richest singers in the world confirms this statement. The list comprises rock stars, country singers, pop stars, rappers, etc:

40. Ed Sheeran ($200 million)

Sheeran's success is attributed to his remarkable vocals, talent for songwriting, and live performance skills.

Full name: Edward Christopher Sheeran

Edward Christopher Sheeran Birthdate: 17 February 1991

17 February 1991 Age: 33 years (as of 2024)

33 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Halifax, United Kingdom

Halifax, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Spouse: Cherry Seaborn (2019 – present)

Cherry Seaborn (2019 – present) Children: 2

Ed Sheeran has garnered a net worth of $200 million. He can easily earn $70 – $100 million in a given year when he is touring. Ed started recording music in 2004 and has sold over 150 million records. He has been nominated for over 300 awards and has won 115.

39. Lionel Richie ($200 million)

Lionel Richie rose to fame as the songwriter/lead vocalist of the Commodores, a Motown group.

Full name: Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.

Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. Birthdate: 20 June 1949

20 June 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Tuskegee, Alabama, United States

Tuskegee, Alabama, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and TV personality

Singer, songwriter, record producer, and TV personality Spouse: Diane Alexander (1995 – 2004), Brenda Harvey-Richie (1975 – 1993)

Diane Alexander (1995 – 2004), Brenda Harvey-Richie (1975 – 1993) Children: 3

The Commodores' former songwriter/lead vocalist began his solo career in the early 1980s. During his solo career, Richie became one of the most successful balladeers of the 1980s. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Lionel Richie's net worth is approximately $200 million. He made $10 million as a judge during his first season on American Idol in 2019.

38. Justin Timberlake ($250 million)

Justin Timberlake is often referred to as the "Prince of Pop."

Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake

Justin Randall Timberlake Birthdate: 31 January 1981

31 January 1981 Age: 43 years (as of 2024)

43 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Spouse: Jessica Biel (m. 2012 – present)

Jessica Biel (m. 2012 – present) Children: 2

Justin Timberlake is apparently worth $250 million. He achieved fame through the NSYNC boy band before going solo in 1998. He has sold over 88 million records alone and over 70 million units with his former band. In May 2022, Justin sold his catalog of around 200 songs for about $100 million. He has also invested in 901 Tequila, the William Rast clothing line, a string of co-owned restaurants, and Myspace.com. In a typical recent year, Timberlake earns more than $50 million from his endeavors.

37. Pharrell Williams ($250 million)

Pharrell has made a significant impact on the sound of modern popular music.

Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams Birthdate: 5 April 1973

5 April 1973 Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

50 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States

Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Occupation(s): Record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, and fashion designer

Record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, and fashion designer Spouse: Helen Lasichanh (2013 – present)

Helen Lasichanh (2013 – present) Children: 4

Pharrell is allegedly worth $250 million and earns an estimated $22 million yearly from his music and businesses. He began doing music with his longtime friend, Chad Hugo, in the early 90s as The Neptunes duo. In 2006, Williams released his debut solo album, In My Mind. When he is not making music, Pharrell designs furniture, runs a clothing line and a teen-oriented entertainment website, and serves as the Creative Director for KarmaloopTV online.

36. Eminem ($250 million)

Eminem is credited with popularizing hip-hop in middle America.

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Birthdate: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

51 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States

Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States Occupation(s): Rapper, producer, and actor

Rapper, producer, and actor Spouse: Kim Scott (2006 – 2006), Kim Scott (1999 – 2001)

Kim Scott (2006 – 2006), Kim Scott (1999 – 2001) Children: 3

Eminem has an estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records. He broke racial barriers for the acceptance of white rappers in hip-hop between the late 1990s and early 2000s. The rapper has won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, and 17 Billboard Music Awards. Eminem's net worth is around $250 million, and he makes around $20 million annually.

35. Drake ($250 million)

Drake has sold more than 163 million digital singles.

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Birthdate: 24 October 1986

24 October 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2024)

37 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Occupation(s): Actor, producer, and rapper

Actor, producer, and rapper Children: 1

Drake has amassed wealth worth around $250 million from his music career of over two decades. His first three albums, Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), and Nothing Was the Same (2013), topped the US Billboard 200 and Canadian Albums Chart. In May 2022, he resigned from Universal Music Group and got paid between $360 million and $400 million before taxes. Drake's music catalog alone generated $50 million annually for the company.

34. George Strait ($300 million)

George Strait pioneered the neotraditional country music style in the 1980s.

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.

George Harvey Strait Sr. Birthdate: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2024)

71 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Poteet, Texas, United States

Poteet, Texas, United States Occupation(s): Country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer

Country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer Spouse: Norma Strait (1971 – present)

Norma Strait (1971 – present) Children: 2

George Strait has a net worth of about $300 million. He is one of the most successful country musicians of the recent decades. Strait is credited for pioneering the neotraditional country style in the 1980s.

33. Justin Bieber ($300 million)

Bieber was discovered by record executive Scooter Braun on YouTube in 2007 and rose to stardom in 2009 with his hit debut single.

Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Birthdate: 1 March 1994

1 March 1994 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Occupation(s): Singer and actor

Singer and actor Spouse: Hailey Bieber (2018 – present)

Justin Bieber's net worth is estimated at $300 million. In 2023, he sold his catalog's publishing rights to Hipgnosis for over $200 million. The deal excluded Bieber's master recordings and copyrights owned by his record company, Universal Music Group. Bieber has partnered with brands like Proactive, Walmart, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Schmidt's Naturals, etc. He also owns a clothing brand called Drew House and has released several fragrances.

32. Katy Perry ($340 million)

All of Katy Perry's studio albums released under Capitol have each surpassed a billion streams on Spotify.

Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Birthdate: 25 October 1984

25 October 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

39 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, United States

Santa Barbara, California, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and television personality

Singer, songwriter, and television personality Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 – 2012)

Russell Brand (2010 – 2012) Children: 1

Katy Perry's net worth is around $340 million. She has sold over 143 million records worldwide and all of her studio albums released under Capitol have each surpassed a billion streams on Spotify. Katy sold her music rights to Carlyle-backed Litmus Music for reportedly $225 million in January 2023. The deal saw her wealth take off like a firework.

31. Mariah Carey ($340 million)

Mariah Carey was called the "Songbird Supreme" by The Guinness Book of World Records.

Full name: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Birthdate: 27 March 1969

27 March 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Huntington, New York, United States

Huntington, New York, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress

Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress Spouse: Nick Cannon (2008 – 2016), Tommy Mottola (1993 – 1998)

Nick Cannon (2008 – 2016), Tommy Mottola (1993 – 1998) Children: 2

Carey has an estimated net worth of $350 million. She has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Mariah was paid $50 million to produce one album for Virgin Records and $18 million to appear on one season of American Idol. After leaving Virgin, she signed a $24 million, five-album deal with Island Records and in 2015, she signed a $30 million contract to undertake a two-year Las Vegas residency. So far, Carey has made $60-100 million in royalties from All I Want for Christmas.

30. Ringo Starr ($350 million)

Ringo Starr is best known as the former drummer and occasional lead vocalist of the Beatles band.

Full name: Sir Richard Starkey MBE

Sir Richard Starkey MBE Birthdate: 7 July 1940

7 July 1940 Age: 83 years (as of 2024)

83 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Musician, songwriter and actor

Musician, songwriter and actor Spouse: Barbara Bach (1981– present), Maureen Starkey Tigrett (1965 – 1975)

Barbara Bach (1981– present), Maureen Starkey Tigrett (1965 – 1975) Children: 3

Ringo Starr gained fame as a drummer and an occasional lead vocalist of the Beatles. He has worked consistently since the band's breakup, releasing numerous albums as a solo artist and with his All-Starr Band band. Currently, Ringo's fortune amounts to about $350 million.

29. Cher ($360 million)

The media often refers to Cher as the "Goddess of Pop."

Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian

Cherilyn Sarkisian Birthdate: 20 May 1946

20 May 1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2024)

77 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: El Centro, California, United States

El Centro, California, United States Occupation(s): Singer, actress, and television personality

Singer, actress, and television personality Spouse: Gregg Allman (1975 – 1979), Sonny Bono (1964 – 1975)

Gregg Allman (1975 – 1979), Sonny Bono (1964 – 1975) Children: 2

Cher's net worth is valued at $360 million. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She and her then-husband, Sonny Bono, rose to fame in 1960s through their folk rock band, Sonny & Cher. Her first solo hit singles, Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) and You Better Sit Down Kids, were written by Sonny Bono.

28. Trisha Yearwood ($400 million)

Trisha Yearwood's self-titled debut album sold over two million copies.

Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood

Patricia Lynn Yearwood Birthdate: 19 September 1964

19 September 1964 Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Monticello, Georgia, United States

Monticello, Georgia, United States Occupation(s): Country singer and actress

Country singer and actress Spouse: Garth Brooks (2005 – present), Robert Reynolds (1994 – 1999), Christopher Latham (1987 – 1991)

Garth Brooks (2005 – present), Robert Reynolds (1994 – 1999), Christopher Latham (1987 – 1991) Children: 3

Trisha Yearwood's $400 million net worth (approximation) is combined with that of her husband, country singer Garth Brooks. She rose to fame with her 1991 debut single, She's in Love with the Boy. Its corresponding self-titled debut album sold over two million copies.

27. Johnny Mathis ($400 million)

Johnny Mathis has sold over 360 million records worldwide.

Full name: John Royce Mathis

John Royce Mathis Birthdate: 30 September 1935

30 September 1935 Age: 88 years (as of 2024)

88 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Gilmer, Texas, United States

Gilmer, Texas, United States Occupation(s): Singer

Johnny Mathis has sold over 360 million records worldwide. Also, dozens of his albums have achieved gold or platinum status, with almost 73 singles making it to the Billboard charts. Mathis' wealth is around $400 million and he has never been married.

26. Shania Twain ($400 million)

Shania Twain is called "The Queen of Country Pop."

Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain

Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Birthdate: 28 August 1965

28 August 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2024)

58 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Windsor, Canada

Windsor, Canada Occupation(s): Country singer and songwriter

Country singer and songwriter Spouse: Frédéric Thiébaud (2011 – present), Robert John Lange (1993 – 2010)

Frédéric Thiébaud (2011 – present), Robert John Lange (1993 – 2010) Children: 1

Shania Twain's net worth is around $400 million. The Canadian star has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Additionally, the singer has won five Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards.

25. Jennifer Lopez ($400 million)

Jennifer Lopez's music career has spanned over 25 years.

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck

Jennifer Lynn Affleck Birthdate: 24 July 1969

24 July 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: The Bronx, New York, United States

The Bronx, New York, United States Occupation(s): Singer, actress, dancer, TV producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman

Singer, actress, dancer, TV producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman Spouse: Ben Affleck (2022 – present), Marc Anthony (2004 – 2014), Cris Judd (2001 – 2003), Ojani Noa (1997 – 1998)

Ben Affleck (2022 – present), Marc Anthony (2004 – 2014), Cris Judd (2001 – 2003), Ojani Noa (1997 – 1998) Children: 2

J.Lo is one of Hollywood's A-list celebrities, with a career spanning over 25 years and having sold over 80 million records. Her Las Vegas residency concert grossed over $100 million in ticket sales between 2016 and 2018. Lopez has also been featured in films grossing millions of US dollars. In 2021, she signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce movies and TV shows through Nuyorican Productions. Her fortune is worth around $400 million.

24. Garth Brooks ($400 million)

Garth Brooks has multi-platinum recordings and record-breaking live performances.

Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Troyal Garth Brooks Birthdate: 7 February 1962

7 February 1962 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Occupation(s): Country singer and songwriter

Country singer and songwriter Spouse: Trisha Yearwood (2005 – present), Sandy Mahl (1986 – 2001)

Trisha Yearwood (2005 – present), Sandy Mahl (1986 – 2001) Children: 3

Troyal and his wife, country artist Trisha Yearwood, have a combined net worth of $400 million, but much of it ($300 – $350 million) comes from Troyal's career. He is the only artist in music history to have released nine albums certified Diamond by the RIAA (surpassing the Beatles' record of six). The singer has won several awards, including two Grammy Awards and 17 American Music Awards.

23. Barbra Streisand ($400 million)

Barbra Streisand is among the few performers who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Full name: Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand

Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand Birthdate: 24 April 1942

24 April 1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2024)

81 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Occupation(s): Singer, actress, songwriter, and film & TV producer and director

Singer, actress, songwriter, and film & TV producer and director Spouse: James Brolin (1998 – present), Elliott Gould (1963 – 1971)

James Brolin (1998 – present), Elliott Gould (1963 – 1971) Children: 1

Streisand is among the most successful artists in history, having achieved 52 gold and 32 platinum albums and 10 Grammy Awards. She began singing in nightclubs and Broadway theaters in the early 1960s. Today, Streisand has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Moreover, her 2006 American Streisand: The Tour grossed $92,457,062. Streisand's net worth is estimated at $400 million, and she earns between $60 and 80 million annually.

22. Ye ($400 million)

Ye's partnership with Adidas made up the lion's share of his wealth.

Full name: Ye

Ye Birthdate: 8 June 1977

8 June 1977 Age: 46 years (as of 2024)

46 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Occupation(s): Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur

Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Spouse: Bianca Censori (2022 – present), Kim Kardashian (2014 – 2022)

Bianca Censori (2022 – present), Kim Kardashian (2014 – 2022) Children: 4

Ye's net worth is estimated at $500 million. In 2020, he showed documents proving he was a billionaire. Two years later, Adidas ended his Yeezy sneakers partnership (about $1.5 billion) with him. His collaborations with Gap and Balenciaga, were also terminated. He is left with cash and liquid investments (roughly $100 million), his music catalog ($130 million), and his 5% stake ($128 million) in Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear company.

21. Jon Bon Jovi ($410 million)

Jon Bon Jovi is also the founder and former majority owner of the Arena Football League (AFL) team, the Philadelphia Soul.

Full name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

John Francis Bongiovi Jr. Birthdate: 2 March 1962

2 March 1962 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States

Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor Spouse: Dorothea Hurley (1989 – present)

Dorothea Hurley (1989 – present) Children: 4

John is famous as the frontman for Bon Jovi, which he co-founded in 1983. It is one of the most successful rock bands of all time. Bongiovi has released 15 studio albums with his band and two solo albums. In the 1990s, he started an acting career. The singer is also the founder and former majority owner of the Arena Football League (AFL) team, the Philadelphia Soul. He has accumulated a net worth of about $410 million.

20. Victoria Beckham ($450 million)

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the late 1990s in the all-female pop group the Spice Girls.

Full name: Victoria Caroline Beckham

Victoria Caroline Beckham Birthdate: 17 April 1974

17 April 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2024)

49 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Harlow, United Kingdom

Harlow, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer, fashion designer, and television personality

Singer, fashion designer, and television personality Spouse: David Beckham (1999 – present)

David Beckham (1999 – present) Children: 3

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls, an all-female pop group, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. The group sold over 80 million record copies worldwide. They broke up in 2000 to focus on their solo careers. Today, Victoria is an accredited actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, in addition to being a solo singer. She has a combined net worth of $450 million with her husband David Beckham.

19. Mick Jagger ($500 million)

Mick Jagger is one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones rock band.

Full name: Michael Philip Jagger

Michael Philip Jagger Birthdate: 26 July 1943

26 July 1943 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Dartford, United Kingdom

Dartford, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer

Singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer Spouse: Bianca Jagger (1971 – 1978)

Bianca Jagger (1971 – 1978) Children: 8

Mick Jagger has been the lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones since 1962. He has written most of the band's songs alongside lead guitarist Keith Richards. His career has spanned over six decades and his guitar style has been the Rolling Stones' trademark throughout the band's career. Jagger's fortune amounts to $500 million. In the 2000s, he co-founded a film production company, Jagged Films.

18. Dr. Dre ($500 million)

Dr. Dre is considered the "original godfather of California rap."

Full name: Andre Romell Young

Andre Romell Young Birthdate: 18 February 1965

18 February 1965 Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Compton, California, United States

Compton, California, United States Occupation(s): Rapper, actor, entrepreneur and producer

Rapper, actor, entrepreneur and producer Spouse: Nicole Young (1996 – 2021)

Nicole Young (1996 – 2021) Children: 9

Dr. Dre was the producer of the NWA rap group before venturing into business. Through his label, Aftermath Entertainment, he discovered rappers 2Pac, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, T.I., and 50 Cent. Dr. Dre's fortune stands at $500 million. He has sold hundreds of millions of albums and singles during his career, sold his brand Beats By Dr. Dre to Apple for $3 billion, and sold his catalog for $200 million. The mogul owns approximately $80 million worth of real estate.

17. Gloria Estefan ($500 million)

Gloria Estefan is hailed as the "Queen of Latin Pop."

Full name: Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García

Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García Birthdate: 1 September 1957

1 September 1957 Age: 66 years (as of 2024)

66 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba Occupation(s): Singer, actress, and businesswoman

Singer, actress, and businesswoman Spouse: Emilio Estefan (1978 – present)

Emilio Estefan (1978 – present) Children: 2

Gloria Estefan has had 38 number-one hits across the Billboard charts. She has also won seven Grammy Awards and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Estefan's record sales exceed 100 million worldwide. Her fortune amounts to around $500 million.

16. Sting ($550 million)

People nicknamed Gordon Sumner "Sting" because of his habit of wearing a black and yellow jumper, thus looking like a wasp.

Full name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner Birthdate: 2 October 1951

2 October 1951 Age: 72 years (as of 2024)

72 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Wallsend, United Kingdom

Wallsend, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, activist, and actor

Singer, songwriter, activist, and actor Spouse: Trudie Styler (1992 – present), Frances Tomelty (1976 – 1984)

Trudie Styler (1992 – present), Frances Tomelty (1976 – 1984) Children: 6

Sting was the frontman, songwriter, and bassist for The Police band from 1977 until their breakup in 1986. He has received 17 Grammy Awards as a solo musician and a member of the Police band and sold over 100 million records as a solo artist. The singer's net worth is about $550 million. In February 2022, he sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million.

15. Julio Iglesias ($600 million)

Julio Iglesias is the father of Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva

Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva Birthdate: 23 September 1943

23 September 1943 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter and former professional footballer

Singer, songwriter and former professional footballer Spouse: Miranda Rijnsburger (2010 – present), Isabel Preysler (1971 – 1979)

Miranda Rijnsburger (2010 – present), Isabel Preysler (1971 – 1979) Children: 9

Julio Iglesias has recorded 80 albums and sold over 150 million copies in 14 languages. He also has over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records. It is estimated that during his career, Julio has performed in over 5,000 concerts for over 60 million people on five continents. His net worth is around $600 million.

14. Bruce Springsteen ($650 million)

Bruce has released 21 studio albums in six decades, most of which feature the E Street Band.

Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen Birthdate: 23 September 1949

23 September 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States

Long Branch, New Jersey, United States Occupation(s): Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist

Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Spouse: Patti Scialfa (1991 – present), Julianne Phillips (1985 – 1989)

Patti Scialfa (1991 – present), Julianne Phillips (1985 – 1989) Children: 3

Bruce Springsteen has had tremendous success over the years as a solo artist and the E Street Band leader. His net worth is around $650 million. Springsteen annual earnings can top $80 million when on tour in any given year.

13. Dolly Parton ($650 million)

After writing many hits for others, Parton debuted her album in 1967.

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Birthdate: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Age: 78 years (as of 2024)

78 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States Occupation(s): Country singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist

Country singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Spouse: Carl Thomas Dean (1966 – present)

Dolly Parton's career spans over fifty years. So far, she has sold over 100 million records and released 44 career top-10 country albums and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. Twenty-five of her singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts. Dolly Parton's wealth amounts to $650 million.

12. Elton John ($650 million)

Elton John's songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin is one of the most successful in history.

Full name: Elton Hercules John

Elton Hercules John Birthdate: 25 March 1947

25 March 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2024)

76 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Pinner, United Kingdom

Pinner, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer, pianist, and composer

Singer, pianist, and composer Spouse: David Furnish (2005 – 2014, 2014 – present), Renate Blauel (1984 – 1988)

David Furnish (2005 – 2014, 2014 – present), Renate Blauel (1984 – 1988) Children: 2

Elton John's net worth is roughly $650 million. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide and has over fifty top-40 hits on the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100. His songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin is one of the most successful in history.

11. Bono ($700 million)

Bono is the cofounder of ONE, a global campaign and advocacy organization with over 9 million members committed to ending extreme poverty in Africa.

Full name: Paul David Hewson

Paul David Hewson Birthdate: 10 May 1960

10 May 1960 Age: 63 years (as of 2024)

63 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland Occupation(s): Singer, investor, and political activist

Singer, investor, and political activist Spouse: Ali Hewson (1982 – present)

Ali Hewson (1982 – present) Children: 4

Bono has a net worth of around $700 million. He is famous for being the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2 since 1976. Besides music, he is a well-known anti-AIDS and poverty activist in Africa.

10. Beyoncé Knowles ($800 million)

Beyoncé is dubbed "Queen Bey" and a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century.

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Birthdate: 4 September 1981

4 September 1981 Age: 42 years (as of 2024)

42 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 – present)

Jay-Z (2008 – present) Children: 3

According to Forbes, Beyoncé's net worth shot by nearly $300 million in 2023, reaching a stunning $800 million. She was the lead singer of the Destiny’s Child group before going solo. With 22 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé is among the most nominated artists in Grammy history.

9. Selena Gomez ($800 million)

Most of Selena Gomez's net worth is from her makeup company, Rare Beauty.

Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Birthdate: 22 July 1992

22 July 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2024)

31 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States

Grand Prairie, Texas, United States Occupation(s): Singer, actress, producer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Selena Gomez began her career as a child actress, starring in the children's television series Barney & Friends. She was signed to Hollywood Records at 16 years old. Gomez is estimated to be worth $800 million. The vast majority of her net worth comes from her makeup company, Rare Beauty, which generated at least $100 million in revenue in 2022. The singer has also had numerous brand endorsements, including Puma ($30 million) and Coach ($10 million).

8. Celine Dion ($800 million)

Celine Dion is referred to as the "Queen of Power Ballads."

Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion

Céline Marie Claudette Dion Birthdate: 30 March 1968

30 March 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2024)

55 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Charlemagne, Canada

Charlemagne, Canada Occupation(s): Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Spouse: René Angélil (1994 – 2016)

René Angélil (1994 – 2016) Children: 1

Celine Dion's net worth is estimated at $800 million. The Canadian is among the greatest and best-selling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She is noted for her powerful and technically skilled vocals.

7. P. Diddy ($800 million)

Diddy began his career as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993.

Full name: Sean Love Combs

Sean Love Combs Birthdate: 4 November 1969

4 November 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Harlem, New York, United States

Harlem, New York, United States Occupation(s): Rapper, record executive/producer, entrepreneur, and designer

Rapper, record executive/producer, entrepreneur, and designer Children: 5

Puff Daddy is one of the richest singers of all time, but he has never been a billionaire. His net worth is around $800 million. The rapper has made wealth from his sprawling business empire, music royalties, and investments with brands such as Ciroq vodka and DeLeon tequila. P. Diddy has children but has never been married.

6. Madonna ($850 million)

Madonna is known as the "Queen of Pop."

Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone

Madonna Louise Ciccone Birthdate: 16 August 1958

16 August 1958 Age: 65 years (as of 2024)

65 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States

Bay City, Michigan, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Spouse: Guy Ritchie (2000 – 2008), Sean Penn (1985 – 1989)

Guy Ritchie (2000 – 2008), Sean Penn (1985 – 1989) Children: 4

Madonna is among the world's best-selling artists, having sold over 300 million records. She is a seven-time Grammy Awards winner. Madonna's net worth is approximately $850 million, and she became the first woman ever to accumulate $1 billion in concert revenue.

5. Herb Albert ($850 million)

Herb Alpert led the Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass band in the 1960s.

Full name: Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert Birthdate: 31 March 1935

31 March 1935 Age: 88 years (as of 2024)

88 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation(s): Trumpeter

Trumpeter Spouse: Lani Hall (1974 – present), Sharon Mae Lubin (1956 – 1971)

Lani Hall (1974 – present), Sharon Mae Lubin (1956 – 1971) Children: 3

Herb Alpert led the Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass band in the 1960s. Most of his albums landed on the US Billboard 200 chart. Most of Alpert's $850 million net worth is from A&M Records, which he co-founded with Jerry Moss. He sold PolyGram for $500 million and later earned an extra $200 million payout after suing the entertainment company.

4. Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion)

Taylor Swift's music influences the American music industry, popular culture, and politics.

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Birthdate: 13 December 1989

13 December 1989 Age: 34 years (as of 2024)

34 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Occupation(s): Singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur

Taylor Swift is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion. She began professional songwriting at 14 and has been giving her fans back-to-back record-breaking albums and hits. While her music influences the American music industry, popular culture, and politics, her life is a subject of widespread media coverage.

3. Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion)

Paul McCartney gained worldwide fame with the Beatles.

Full name: James Paul McCartney

James Paul McCartney Birthdate: 18 June 1942

18 June 1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2024)

81 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom Occupation(s): Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Spouse: Nancy Shevell (2011 – present), Heather Mills (2002 – 2008), Linda McCartney (1969 – 1998)

Nancy Shevell (2011 – present), Heather Mills (2002 – 2008), Linda McCartney (1969 – 1998) Children: 5

Paul McCartney has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He played bass guitar for the Beatles between 1960 and 1970. Moreover, Paul shared primary songwriting and lead vocal duties with fellow band member John Lennon (now late). After the Beatles broke up, he formed the Wings band and later ventured into a solo career.

2. Rihanna ($1.7 billion)

Rihanna gained mainstream recognition in 2005 because of her Caribbean-influenced music.

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Birthdate: 20 February 1988

20 February 1988 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Occupation(s): Singer, businesswoman, and actress

Singer, businesswoman, and actress Partner: A$AP Rocky (2020 – present)

A$AP Rocky (2020 – present) Children: 2

Rihanna's net worth of $1.7 billion places her among the wealthiest self-made billionaires. Much of her fortune is from Fenty Beauty’s value, which she owns 50%. The rest is from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty – valued at an estimated $270 million.

1. Jay-Z ($2.5 billion)

Jay-Z was the first Black male artist to have ten multi-platinum albums, a certification given to albums that have sold over 2 million copies each.

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Birthdate: 4 December 1969

4 December 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Occupation(s): Rapper, record producer, songwriter, and businessman

Rapper, record producer, songwriter, and businessman Spouse: Beyoncé (2008 – present)

Beyoncé (2008 – present) Children: 3

Jay-Z's net worth is roughly $2.5 billion. The rapper has 13 studio albums and has sold about 33.5 million copies. His music catalog is worth an estimated $75 million. With his wife Beyoncé, they have a combined net worth of $3 billion. Jay-Z has amassed wealth through his music catalog, tours, liquor businesses, record labels, real estate, and other business ventures. He owns equity in SpaceX, Oatly, Ethos, Uber, and Sweetgreen, and together with Beyoncé, they co-own at least $150m in global real estate.

Who is the richest singer in the world?

Jay-Z is the world's richest singer, with a net worth of round $2.5 billion. In February 2023, he sold half of his 50% stake in D'Usse cognac to Bacardi. Before the sale, Jay-Z's net worth was $1.3 billion. Together with his wife Beyoncé, the couple has a combined net worth of about $3 billion.

Who is the richest singer in the world?

Billionaires Jay-Z ($2.5 billion), Rihanna ($1.7 billion), Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion), and Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion) are the world's richest singers today.

Who is the highest-paid singer in the world?

Jay-Z tops the list of the world's highest-paid musicians, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. His annual income of about $150 million comes from his music catalog, tours, record labels, real estate, and other business investments.

Who is the richest artist in Africa?

Youssou N'Dour from Senegal is the richest artist in Africa, with a net worth of about $145 million.

Who is the richest artist in South Africa?

Black Coffee is the richest artist in South Africa with a net worth of about $60 million.

Who is the richest rapper in South Africa?

The late AKA was the richest rapper in South Africa with an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Who is the richest person in South Africa?

Johann Rupert is South Africa's richest person, with a net worth of $10.3 million (about R175 billion).

The richest singers in the world have combined music with entrepreneurship and other sources of income to boost revenue. This article cannot list all billionaires and multimillionaires who started as musicians. Therefore, it only focuses on those who are globally famous and do not mind revealing their wealth to the public.

