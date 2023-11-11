Global site navigation

Sharon Stone's net worth, salary, income, assets, house
Celebrity biographies

Sharon Stone's net worth, salary, income, assets, house

by  Alice Wabwile

Sharon Stone is a famous Hollywood actress best known for portraying femme fatale roles in movies and shows. At the peak of her career in the 1990s, she was considered a beauty symbol and would land multi-million-dollar roles. What is Sharon Stone's net worth today?

Sharon Stone's salary
Sharon Stone at Beverly Wilshire in 2023. To the right is Sharon at the Four Seasons Hotel in March 2023. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Sharon Stone was a model for companies like Ford before her Hollywood breakthrough in the early 1990s. She has since won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sharon Stone's profile summary

Full nameSharon Vonne Stone
Date of birth10 March 1958
Age65 years in 2023
Birth signPisces
Place of birthMeadville, Pennsylvania, United States
NationalityAmerican
Height5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m)
Hair colourPlatinum blonde
Eye colourBlue
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
HusbandMichael Greenburg (1984 to 1990), Phil Bronstein (1998 to 2004)
ChildrenThree sons, including Roan, Laird, and Quinn Kelly
ProfessionActress, former model, author
Years active1976 to date
Social mediaInstagram

Read also

Aaron Paul's net worth, salary, income, investments and personal life

Sharon Stone's net worth

The famous actress Sharon Stone (aged 65 years as of 2023) has a net worth estimated at $40 million in 2023. Sharon revealed she earned a salary of $500,000 for appearing in 1992's Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

How much money does Sharon Stone have?

Sharon earned approximately $40.6 million at the height of her career in the 1990s and early 2000s, including;

ProjectYearSalary
Basic Instinct 22006$13.6 million
Last Dance1996$6 million
Diabolique1996$6 million
Cas-ino1995$2 million
The Specialist1994$5 million
Intersection1994$5 million
Silver1993$2.5 million
Basic Instinct1992$500 thousand

Sharon Stone's real estate

Her primary residence is a 10,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills with nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. She bought the residence in 1995 for $3.2 million from the previous owner, actor Montgomery Clift, and is worth over $12 million today. Sharon previously owned a beachfront San Francisco mansion in Sea Cliff with ex-husband Phil Bronstein.

Read also

Spike Lee's net worth, age, family, height, career, movies, profiles

Actress Sharon Stone's net worth
Actress Sharon Stone attends The Hollywood Reporter's 2nd Annual Raising Our Voices event at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on 31 May 2023. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: Getty Images

Sharon Stone's movies list

The actress gained international prominence in 1992 after her critically acclaimed performance as novelist Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct. She went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including;

ProjectYearRole
Ratched2020Lenore Osgood
The Laundromat2019Hannah
Mosaic2018Olivia Lake
Disaster Artist2017Iris Burton
Running Wild2017Senna Berges
Agent X2015Vice President Natalie Maccabee
Golden Boy2014Ludovica Stern
Fading Gigolo2013Dr Parker
Border Run2012Sofie Talbert
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit2010Assistant DA Jo Marlowe
When a Man Falls in the Forest2007Karen Fields
Bobby2006Miriam Ebbers
Basic Instinct 22006Catherine Tramell
Huff2006Dauri Rathbum
Catwoman2004Laurel Hedare
The Practice2003Sheila Carlisle
Harold and the Purple Crayon 2001 to 2002The Narrator
The Muse1999Sarah Little
The Mighty1998Gwen Dillon
The Quick and the Dead1995Ellen
The Specialist1994May Munro/Adrian Hastings
Silver1993Carly Norris

Read also

Who are Vanessa Ray's husband and ex-husband? Everything to know

Why did Sharon Stone stop acting?

Sharon Stone's stroke in 2001 greatly affected her acting career. She was 43 when she got the health scare and had to be hospitalized after experiencing a cerebral haemorrhage that lasted nine days. She took a two-year break from acting but later told Variety that it took about seven years to recover fully.

Facts about Sharon Stone's personal life

The gifted actress Sharon Stone is a humanitarian who demonstrated resiliency in her own journey after surviving a potentially fatal stroke in 2001. She is also a Mensa member, emphasising her intelligence off the screen. Here are more facts about her personal life.

Who is Sharon Stone's current partner?

Sharon Stone and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein
Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein during the 45th San Francisco International Film Festival at The Argent Hotel in San Francisco. Photo: A. Nevader
Source: Getty Images

The Basic Instinct star has not been linked to anyone recently. In 2021, she was rumoured to be dating rapper RMR, who is 38 years her junior. The two were spotted together multiple times but denied being in a relationship.

Read also

Is Cassi Davis LaVan Davis’ wife? Everything to know

Sharon has been married twice and divorced twice. She was married to her first husband, producer Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1987, and their divorce was finalized in 1990. In 1998, she married American journalist Phil Bronstein, but they divorced in 2004.

Does Sharon Stone have children?

The actress does not have biological children. She decided to adopt after suffering several miscarriages caused by endometriosis and an autoimmune disease. Sharon Stone's children include three adopted sons;

  • Roan Joseph Bronstein (born in May 2000), who she adopted from Texas with her second husband, Phil Bronstein
  • Laird Vonne Stone (born in May 2005) adopted from Texas
  • Quinn Kelly Stone (Born in June 2006)
Sharon Stone's son, Roan Joseph Bronstein.
Actress Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein during the 21st GQ Men of the Year Awards at Komische Oper on 7 November 2019 in Berlin.Photo: Franziska Krug
Source: Getty Images

Sharon Stone's net worth is a reflection of her hard-earned stardom. The mother of three continues to act and is set to appear in What About Love, which comes out in early 2024.

Read also

Miranda Lambert's net worth, endorsements, investments and career income

READ ALSO: Facts about Jacklyn Bezos: Jeff Bezos' mother's billionaire lifestyle

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Jeff Bezos' mother, Jacklyn Bezos. She is married to engineer and Cuban immigrant Miguel Bezos.

Jacklyn and her husband Miguel were the initial investors in their son's tech giant firm, Amazon. How much are they worth today?

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel