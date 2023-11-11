Sharon Stone's net worth, salary, income, assets, house
Sharon Stone is a famous Hollywood actress best known for portraying femme fatale roles in movies and shows. At the peak of her career in the 1990s, she was considered a beauty symbol and would land multi-million-dollar roles. What is Sharon Stone's net worth today?
Sharon Stone was a model for companies like Ford before her Hollywood breakthrough in the early 1990s. She has since won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sharon Stone's net worth
The famous actress Sharon Stone (aged 65 years as of 2023) has a net worth estimated at $40 million in 2023. Sharon revealed she earned a salary of $500,000 for appearing in 1992's Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven.
How much money does Sharon Stone have?
Sharon earned approximately $40.6 million at the height of her career in the 1990s and early 2000s, including;
|Project
|Year
|Salary
|Basic Instinct 2
|2006
|$13.6 million
|Last Dance
|1996
|$6 million
|Diabolique
|1996
|$6 million
|Cas-ino
|1995
|$2 million
|The Specialist
|1994
|$5 million
|Intersection
|1994
|$5 million
|Silver
|1993
|$2.5 million
|Basic Instinct
|1992
|$500 thousand
Sharon Stone's real estate
Her primary residence is a 10,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills with nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. She bought the residence in 1995 for $3.2 million from the previous owner, actor Montgomery Clift, and is worth over $12 million today. Sharon previously owned a beachfront San Francisco mansion in Sea Cliff with ex-husband Phil Bronstein.
Sharon Stone's movies list
The actress gained international prominence in 1992 after her critically acclaimed performance as novelist Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct. She went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including;
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Ratched
|2020
|Lenore Osgood
|The Laundromat
|2019
|Hannah
|Mosaic
|2018
|Olivia Lake
|Disaster Artist
|2017
|Iris Burton
|Running Wild
|2017
|Senna Berges
|Agent X
|2015
|Vice President Natalie Maccabee
|Golden Boy
|2014
|Ludovica Stern
|Fading Gigolo
|2013
|Dr Parker
|Border Run
|2012
|Sofie Talbert
|Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|2010
|Assistant DA Jo Marlowe
|When a Man Falls in the Forest
|2007
|Karen Fields
|Bobby
|2006
|Miriam Ebbers
|Basic Instinct 2
|2006
|Catherine Tramell
|Huff
|2006
|Dauri Rathbum
|Catwoman
|2004
|Laurel Hedare
|The Practice
|2003
|Sheila Carlisle
|Harold and the Purple Crayon
|2001 to 2002
|The Narrator
|The Muse
|1999
|Sarah Little
|The Mighty
|1998
|Gwen Dillon
|The Quick and the Dead
|1995
|Ellen
|The Specialist
|1994
|May Munro/Adrian Hastings
|Silver
|1993
|Carly Norris
Why did Sharon Stone stop acting?
Sharon Stone's stroke in 2001 greatly affected her acting career. She was 43 when she got the health scare and had to be hospitalized after experiencing a cerebral haemorrhage that lasted nine days. She took a two-year break from acting but later told Variety that it took about seven years to recover fully.
Facts about Sharon Stone's personal life
The gifted actress Sharon Stone is a humanitarian who demonstrated resiliency in her own journey after surviving a potentially fatal stroke in 2001. She is also a Mensa member, emphasising her intelligence off the screen. Here are more facts about her personal life.
Who is Sharon Stone's current partner?
The Basic Instinct star has not been linked to anyone recently. In 2021, she was rumoured to be dating rapper RMR, who is 38 years her junior. The two were spotted together multiple times but denied being in a relationship.
Sharon has been married twice and divorced twice. She was married to her first husband, producer Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1987, and their divorce was finalized in 1990. In 1998, she married American journalist Phil Bronstein, but they divorced in 2004.
Does Sharon Stone have children?
The actress does not have biological children. She decided to adopt after suffering several miscarriages caused by endometriosis and an autoimmune disease. Sharon Stone's children include three adopted sons;
- Roan Joseph Bronstein (born in May 2000), who she adopted from Texas with her second husband, Phil Bronstein
- Laird Vonne Stone (born in May 2005) adopted from Texas
- Quinn Kelly Stone (Born in June 2006)
Sharon Stone's net worth is a reflection of her hard-earned stardom. The mother of three continues to act and is set to appear in What About Love, which comes out in early 2024.
