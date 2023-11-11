Sharon Stone's net worth, salary, income, assets, house

Sharon Stone is a famous Hollywood actress best known for portraying femme fatale roles in movies and shows. At the peak of her career in the 1990s, she was considered a beauty symbol and would land multi-million-dollar roles. What is Sharon Stone's net worth today?

Sharon Stone was a model for companies like Ford before her Hollywood breakthrough in the early 1990s. She has since won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sharon Stone's profile summary

Full name Sharon Vonne Stone Date of birth 10 March 1958 Age 65 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Meadville, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m) Hair colour Platinum blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband Michael Greenburg (1984 to 1990), Phil Bronstein (1998 to 2004) Children Three sons, including Roan, Laird, and Quinn Kelly Profession Actress, former model, author Years active 1976 to date Social media Instagram

Sharon Stone's net worth

The famous actress Sharon Stone (aged 65 years as of 2023) has a net worth estimated at $40 million in 2023. Sharon revealed she earned a salary of $500,000 for appearing in 1992's Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

How much money does Sharon Stone have?

Sharon earned approximately $40.6 million at the height of her career in the 1990s and early 2000s, including;

Project Year Salary Basic Instinct 2 2006 $13.6 million Last Dance 1996 $6 million Diabolique 1996 $6 million Cas-ino 1995 $2 million The Specialist 1994 $5 million Intersection 1994 $5 million Silver 1993 $2.5 million Basic Instinct 1992 $500 thousand

Sharon Stone's real estate

Her primary residence is a 10,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills with nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. She bought the residence in 1995 for $3.2 million from the previous owner, actor Montgomery Clift, and is worth over $12 million today. Sharon previously owned a beachfront San Francisco mansion in Sea Cliff with ex-husband Phil Bronstein.

Sharon Stone's movies list

The actress gained international prominence in 1992 after her critically acclaimed performance as novelist Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct. She went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including;

Project Year Role Ratched 2020 Lenore Osgood The Laundromat 2019 Hannah Mosaic 2018 Olivia Lake Disaster Artist 2017 Iris Burton Running Wild 2017 Senna Berges Agent X 2015 Vice President Natalie Maccabee Golden Boy 2014 Ludovica Stern Fading Gigolo 2013 Dr Parker Border Run 2012 Sofie Talbert Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 2010 Assistant DA Jo Marlowe When a Man Falls in the Forest 2007 Karen Fields Bobby 2006 Miriam Ebbers Basic Instinct 2 2006 Catherine Tramell Huff 2006 Dauri Rathbum Catwoman 2004 Laurel Hedare The Practice 2003 Sheila Carlisle Harold and the Purple Crayon 2001 to 2002 The Narrator The Muse 1999 Sarah Little The Mighty 1998 Gwen Dillon The Quick and the Dead 1995 Ellen The Specialist 1994 May Munro/Adrian Hastings Silver 1993 Carly Norris

Why did Sharon Stone stop acting?

Sharon Stone's stroke in 2001 greatly affected her acting career. She was 43 when she got the health scare and had to be hospitalized after experiencing a cerebral haemorrhage that lasted nine days. She took a two-year break from acting but later told Variety that it took about seven years to recover fully.

Facts about Sharon Stone's personal life

The gifted actress Sharon Stone is a humanitarian who demonstrated resiliency in her own journey after surviving a potentially fatal stroke in 2001. She is also a Mensa member, emphasising her intelligence off the screen. Here are more facts about her personal life.

Who is Sharon Stone's current partner?

The Basic Instinct star has not been linked to anyone recently. In 2021, she was rumoured to be dating rapper RMR, who is 38 years her junior. The two were spotted together multiple times but denied being in a relationship.

Sharon has been married twice and divorced twice. She was married to her first husband, producer Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1987, and their divorce was finalized in 1990. In 1998, she married American journalist Phil Bronstein, but they divorced in 2004.

Does Sharon Stone have children?

The actress does not have biological children. She decided to adopt after suffering several miscarriages caused by endometriosis and an autoimmune disease. Sharon Stone's children include three adopted sons;

Roan Joseph Bronstein (born in May 2000), who she adopted from Texas with her second husband, Phil Bronstein

Laird Vonne Stone (born in May 2005) adopted from Texas

Quinn Kelly Stone (Born in June 2006)

Sharon Stone's net worth is a reflection of her hard-earned stardom. The mother of three continues to act and is set to appear in What About Love, which comes out in early 2024.

