Who are Banaba'des? Age, real names, pictures, songs, story, profiles

Amapiano stands out as a relatively new genre with a few perks that make it stand out from the rest. It has allowed for unbridled freedom of expression and an exploration of sounds. The genre's presentations and influences have characterized the birth of a brand new thing. Banaba'Des have mastered this art and are taking the music industry by storm.

Banaba'Des is made up of two fiery females who have proven ready to take over the music scene one song at a time.

Source: Instagram

Banaba'Des is two fiery females who have proven ready to take over the music scene one song at a time. They are among the few women in amapiano having a great moment in the music sector. The duo was brought together by their collaborator Alfa Kat.

Who is Banaba'Des?

Banaba'Des is a Pretoria-based music duo. What are Banaba'Des' real names? The duo's real names are Miss Pammie and Unkle Blue. The fastest-rising stars have not offered much information about their personal lives. Information such as Banaba'Des' age, education, parents, siblings and careers have not been publicly revealed.

Banaba'Des' story

The artists got their stage name's inspiration from the famous American girl band Destiny's Child, which is made of Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. The duo translated Destiny's Children in Setswana hence settling for the moniker, Banaba'Des.

It fits snuggly with the fact that the term Des’e (which means to be good at something) originates from Pretoria, and we're both from the city. So we both understand its core meaning.

The music group has a wide range of inspirations, in and out of the country. Locally, their biggest source of inspiration is from the Kwaito legends Bongo Muffin, Boom Shaka and Arthur Mafokate. Internationally, the duo is inspired by Grammy-nominated rapper and musician Doja Cat.

Banaba'Des' songs and albums

The duo collaborated with Alfa Kat on the hit song Phone Yam, inspired by the #TililiChallenge on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The duo collaborated with Alfa Kat on the hit song Phone Yam, inspired by the #TililiChallenge on TikTok. The song was well-received by amapiano fans all over the world. Since its premiere on 22nd November 2020, the track has accumulated more than 2.7 million views on YouTube. Even though they just featured on the song, it stands out as their break out track.

In addition, the music duo has featured on Alfa Kat's hit song, Yebo Malume, a remix alongside Costa Titch. The song has over 884K views on YouTube. They also set the bar pretty high after their appearance on Champuru Makhenzo’s all-woman single Danko Zalo 2.0.

Which are some of Banaba'Des' albums?

The duo has not released any albums yet as they are pretty new to the industry. However, they have released various singles and appeared as featured artists in others. Some of Banaba'Des' songs include:

15th October 2020 - Phone Yam (feat. Banaba Des) by Alfa Kat, Banaba'des

- (feat. Banaba Des) by Alfa Kat, Banaba'des 3rd September 2020 - Yebo Malume (feat. Costa Titch & Banaba Des) by Alfa Kat, Costa Titch, Banaba'des

- (feat. Costa Titch & Banaba Des) by Alfa Kat, Costa Titch, Banaba'des 29th November 2020 - Almost There by Alfa Kat

- by Alfa Kat 15th October 2020 - I'Phone Yam by Alfa Kat, Banaba'Des

- by Alfa Kat, Banaba'Des 18th March 2021 - Danko Zalo 2.0 (feat. Hanna, Sauwcy, Benzo, Banaba'des, Gemma Fassie, Leezy_, Skolleywood & Buzzi Lee) by Champuru Makhenzo, Hanna, Sauwcy, Benzo, Banaba'des, Gemma Fassie, Leezy, Skolleywood and Buz

- (feat. Hanna, Sauwcy, Benzo, Banaba'des, Gemma Fassie, Leezy_, Skolleywood & Buzzi Lee) by Champuru Makhenzo, Hanna, Sauwcy, Benzo, Banaba'des, Gemma Fassie, Leezy, Skolleywood and Buz 16th July 2021 - Ke Dese Banaba Des feat Tidosoul

- feat Tidosoul 19th November 2021 - Koloi by Buzzi Lee, Clumsy SA and Banaba'Des

Banaba'Des' social media profiles

the music duo has featured on Alfa Kat's hit song, Yebo Malume, a remix alongside Costa Titch.

Source: Instagram

In the 21st century, social media is one of the best platforms to reach out to as many people as possible worldwide. Like most celebrities, they are active on various social media platforms. In addition, Banaba'Des' pictures and current updates regarding their music is available on these platforms.

Here are the links to their social media profiles:

Made up of Miss Pammie and Unkle Blue, Banaba’Des is a Pretoria-based amapiano. The two featured on one of the biggest amapiano hits of 2020 Phone Yam, with Alfa Kat. Banaba'Des are a force to be reckoned with in the industry, and they continue to shine bright as one of the duos to watch as they plan to dominate the genre.

