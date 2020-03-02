Top 20 trending Blaq Diamond songs to listen to in 2022: latest and classic hits

Blaq Diamond is a renowned South African pop duo comprised of Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe. The two met in 2010 when they both performed in a music cypher. The duo is signed to a record label known as Ambitiouz Entertainment. The two skilled musicians are now part of the modern-day South African music industry and have released numerous tracks since they began their musical journey. We look at the top Blaq Diamond songs today.

The two rose to fame when they released Ibhanoyi, one of their greatest hits to date. The track was released in 2019 and won the two a SAMA Record of the Year Award.

The best Blaq Diamond songs

Here is a look at the latest and trending songs from the renowned South African duo.

1. Open Up 2.0 feat Ethnix Namibia

This track was released in February 2022 and is a remix of a track originally done by Ethnix Namibia. While the remake has not hit as much as the original did, it is still a remarkably good song. The song was released in audio format only.

2. Decide feat. Emtee

Released in March 2022, this track was Blaq Diamond's second collaboration of the year. The track was well received and featured the best from Emtee and the world-famous duo. This feel-good track is currently only available in audio but is still one of the coolest Blaq Diamond songs in 2022.

3. Messiah

This track was a significant departure from Blaq Diamond's secular music. The track is as close to a gospel song as a track can get. The main message is that of thanksgiving to God for the love he accords us. The track shows gratitude to the Almighty through a combination of lyrics and laid-back dancing.

While not synonymous with the duo's style, Messiah is still one of the best new Blaq Diamond songs.

4. Italy

As one might guess, this track has a lot to do with a certain European country. The duo takes their viewers and listeners on a journey from South Africa to the famous land of pasta. The song's video is beautifully done with scenes showcasing both countries' street culture, aesthetics, and fashion.

5. Ama Criminal Records

Have you ever imagined what would happen if you ever got arrested and, God forbid, jailed? Well, this is exactly the premise behind Ama Criminal Records. The song tells a story of the arrest and imprisonment of the two members of Blaq Diamond, an imagined one, of course. Still, the song is a work of art, particularly in terms of its visual storytelling.

6. Price to Pay feat Miss Pru DJ

This is arguably one of the most danceable tracks involving Blaq Diamond. Miss Pru DJ adds a touch of her exquisite music production and sound skills to this tune, giving her that urban vibe and easy appeal. The song currently has close to 5 million views on YouTube.

7. P.S

Blaq Diamond released P.S off their hit album Umuthi. The track currently has over 300k YouTube views and features an amazing video shot in varying scenes across the country.

8. Summer Yomuthi

This is another great feel-good track from the renowned duo. Summer Yomuthi takes viewers and listeners on a fun-filled journey to the South African coastline. This club banger is the ideal song to listen to when chilling with friends and family.

9. Woza My Love

This is the second track on the Umuthi album. First released in audio-only format, Blaq Diamond later released a fantastic video to accompany the beautiful lyrics. The video shows the beauty of love by following couples in different stages of their relationship.

10. Imali feat Ami Faku

The song is by Ami Faku, with the Blaq Diamond members featuring as guests. The song's title means money or currency in Zulu. Unsurprisingly, it is among popular subjects in the music industry, proven by the existence of another different song with the exact same title, albeit by a different artist (Zahara).

This track features Ami's mellow voice beautifully blended with the signature voices from Dunywa and Ndumiso.

11. Memeza feat Sjava

This is another beautiful track from the hugely successful Umuthi album. The song speaks about people who are never there for you when you need them most. It is basically an allusion to modern-day phoney friendships and relationships.

12. Ibhanoyi

This is Blaq Diamond's biggest and most successful tracks to date. As of 2022, the track had close to 15 million views on YouTube. The song's premise follows two young men who work hard to provide for their partners with whom they are in love.

It is the seventh track on their Umuthi album. However, Ibhanoyi was released before the album as part of the duo's 2019 music catalogue.

13. Love Letter

With close to 12 million views on YouTube, Love Letter is the second-best performing song by Blaq Diamond. The track is a dedication to all lovers who are separated by distance. The song's video tells a short story highlighting the pressures people go through to impress their loved ones.

Shot by Ambitiouz Visuals, the music video also touches on the unfairness of the criminal justice system that often sees people put in harm's way due to their innocent actions.

14. On My Mama feat DJ Mkiri Way

Christopher' Kreazoe' Thobela produced this inspirational song. It tells the hugely uplifting story of a struggling South African artist doing every they can to make ends meet and become successful.

15. Sbhekane feat The Legacy

This beautiful collabo is the sixth track on Umuthi. The track features stunning afro sounds featuring the Legacy's signature voice. Sbhekane is among the few tracks on the album that never got a video to accompany the audio release.

16. Sondela feat Miss Pru DJ with Loyiso, LaSauce, Lisa, and Cici

Sondela was a huge project involving several South African artists. The track was released at the end of 2019 and has close to a million views on YouTube today. Despite being around for some years, the song is still massively popular.

17. Umuthi feat Cici and Zamo Cofi

Cici and Zamo Cofi join Blaq Diamond on this club banger. This is the title track to the album Umuthi and is among the most successful on the album.

18. Malambane feat DJ Citi Lyts, S Villa, Kid Tini, LaSauce, Emte

By now, you have probably seen a trend with Blaq Diamond's affinity for collaborations. Malambane is among their best-performing collaboration projects. The large number of artists on the track makes it a joy to listen to.

19. Emzini Kababa

This was one of the duo's biggest hits in 2018 and was the second track from their album titled Inqola. The song was extremely well received and surpassed a million views in its year of release. It was among the first songs that announced Blaq Diamond's serious entrance into the South African and African music industry.

20. Sthandwa

With nearly 5 million views on YouTube, Blaq Diamond's Sthandwa is another one of their early hits. It is the eighth track on Inqola and was released as a promotional single before the album's release.

Are Blaq Diamond twins?

No, they are not. Ndumiso Mdleteshe and Sphelele Dunywa were both born in 1994 but to different families. These two amazing singers also came from the same township and grew up in the same neighbourhood.

What are the most famous pieces Blaq Diamond has created?

The duo's best songs are Ibhanoyi and Love Letter. Combined, the two tracks have close to 27 million views on YouTube.

Are Blaq Diamond friends?

Yes, Ndumiso Mdleteshe and Sphelele Dunywa are very close childhood friends.

Is Blaq Diamond a couple?

There have been rumours in the South African entertainment industry alleging the two are a gay couple. These speculations are largely fueled by the seemingly suggestive photos that the two post on social media. However, Ndumiso and Dunywa have never commented on the rumours.

There have been numerous Blaq Diamond songs over the last few years. These include slow jams, club bangers, and signature Afropop tracks. While most people probably only the greatest hits such as Love Letter and Ibhanoyi, the renowned duo have produced several beautiful songs.

